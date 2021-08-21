Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Markie Post wears a black jacket on the red carpet Celebrities Markie Post Took Nasty Feud With Harry Anderson To The Grave?

Did Markie Post hold onto her feud with co-star Harry Anderson until she passed away? According to one tabloid report, the sitcom star never let go of her negative feelings towards Anderson. Gossip Cop dives in and looks further into the debacle.  Markie Post Hated Working Alongside Harry Anderson? Per a story from Globe, Post […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
woman dying her hair Uncategorized What We Learned From Woman Who Dyed Her Hair And Developed Serious Allergic Reaction

Nineteen-year-old TikToker Seraya Ellison went viral this summer when she documented the serious allergic reaction she had to black hair dye.

by Suzy Kerr
Britney Spears smiles at someone off camera while walking the red carpet News Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
John Corbett wears a black tux and poses with two fingers held up next to Bo Derek, in a dark blue dress Celebrities Bo Derek, John Corbett Got Married To Become Parents, Researching Adoption?

Are Bo Derek and John Corbett planning for a baby? One report says the newlyweds are trying to build a family in their sixties. Gossip Cop investigates. Baby or Bust For Bo Derek, John Corbett? According to OK!, Derek and Corbett are following up their surprise marriage with a  baby. An insider says “a big […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Bo Derek, John Corbett Got Married To Become Parents, Researching Adoption?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, August 21, 2021
John Corbett wears a black tux and poses with two fingers held up next to Bo Derek, in a dark blue dress
(Alvaro Cabrera/Getty Images)

Are Bo Derek and John Corbett planning for a baby? One report says the newlyweds are trying to build a family in their sixties. Gossip Cop investigates.

Baby or Bust For Bo Derek, John Corbett?

According to OK!, Derek and Corbett are following up their surprise marriage with a  baby. An insider says “a big reason they got married is that they want to become parents.” The two are privately researching adoption.

Derk and Corbett are both in their sixties, and they know many folks would have choice words for them or think they’re too old to become parents. An insider explains that they “truly don’t care what anyone thinks.” Derek and Corbett know they could provide a great life for a child, and are determined to start a family.

So What’s Really Going On?

Derek and Corbett’s wedding was a surprise to everyone. They’ve dated for decades, and she never sounded keen on holding a proper ceremony. Obviously, she changed her mind. Gossip Cop must acknowledge that anything’s possible.

It looks pretty unlikely that Derek would want to start a family in her sixties. Last year, Derek did an interview with Variety where she was asked point-blank if she ever wanted kids. Derek said, “I thought about it at one time, but my life was so unconventional. I think kids deserve at least a chance to have two parents that are committed but my life was so crazy.” 

These don’t sound like the words of someone itching to adopt. Derek was in multiple projects last year and hasn’t announced her retirement. Corbett’s plenty busy as well with the ABC series Rebel.

This tabloid also mentions adoption rather cavalierly. That process can often take years. This is Derek we’re talking about, so we have to acknowledge that anything is possible. However, this outlet has a pretty crummy track record when it comes to family planning.

OK! also reported that George Clooney would be a 60-year-old parent, but that never happened. It ran a cover story about Jessica Biel being three months pregnant, but that very week she gave birth. Gossip Cop also busted its pregnancy stories about Kate Hudson and Blake Lively.

It’s very hard to trust a family planning story from this outlet when it’s been wrong so many times before. It’s possible that Derek has changed her mind about having kids. She did change her mind on marriage, but there’s no reason to trust these so-called sources.

More News From Gossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?
Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Baby Boy Months After Giving Birth To Daughter?
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘Ready For A Second Child’?
Who Is Mark Hampton, Believed To Be Father Of Christina Ricci’s Baby
Report: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Excited To Welcome Baby No. 3 After Rough Patch
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.