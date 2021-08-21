Bo Derek, John Corbett Got Married To Become Parents, Researching Adoption?

Are Bo Derek and John Corbett planning for a baby? One report says the newlyweds are trying to build a family in their sixties. Gossip Cop investigates.

Baby or Bust For Bo Derek, John Corbett?

According to OK!, Derek and Corbett are following up their surprise marriage with a baby. An insider says “a big reason they got married is that they want to become parents.” The two are privately researching adoption.

Derk and Corbett are both in their sixties, and they know many folks would have choice words for them or think they’re too old to become parents. An insider explains that they “truly don’t care what anyone thinks.” Derek and Corbett know they could provide a great life for a child, and are determined to start a family.

So What’s Really Going On?

Derek and Corbett’s wedding was a surprise to everyone. They’ve dated for decades, and she never sounded keen on holding a proper ceremony. Obviously, she changed her mind. Gossip Cop must acknowledge that anything’s possible.

It looks pretty unlikely that Derek would want to start a family in her sixties. Last year, Derek did an interview with Variety where she was asked point-blank if she ever wanted kids. Derek said, “I thought about it at one time, but my life was so unconventional. I think kids deserve at least a chance to have two parents that are committed but my life was so crazy.”

These don’t sound like the words of someone itching to adopt. Derek was in multiple projects last year and hasn’t announced her retirement. Corbett’s plenty busy as well with the ABC series Rebel.

This tabloid also mentions adoption rather cavalierly. That process can often take years. This is Derek we’re talking about, so we have to acknowledge that anything is possible. However, this outlet has a pretty crummy track record when it comes to family planning.

OK! also reported that George Clooney would be a 60-year-old parent, but that never happened. It ran a cover story about Jessica Biel being three months pregnant, but that very week she gave birth. Gossip Cop also busted its pregnancy stories about Kate Hudson and Blake Lively.

It’s very hard to trust a family planning story from this outlet when it’s been wrong so many times before. It’s possible that Derek has changed her mind about having kids. She did change her mind on marriage, but there’s no reason to trust these so-called sources.