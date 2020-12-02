Report: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Working On New Project Together Entertainment Report: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Working On New Project Together
Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status Celebrities Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status
Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox? Celebrities Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox?
'Is Tom Selleck Gay?' A Complete Look At The Facts Celebrities 'Is Tom Selleck Gay?' A Complete Look At The Facts
News

Bo Derek Finally Marrying John Corbett? Tom Cruise Working With Nicole Kidman Again? Ryan Seacrest Going Blind? All The Latest Rumors From The Gossip Pages

Two photos. Princess Anne looking suspicious on the left, Prince Charles waving with his arm around Camilla Parker Bowles.
(Art Babych/Shutterstock.com, Simon Ward Photography/Shutterstock.com)

Camilla Parker Bowles Wants Prince Charles To Kick Princess Anne Out Of The Royal Family?

A new report in the Globe alleges that Camilla Parker Bowles is pushing her husband, Prince Charles, to “boot his sister,” Princess Anne, out of the family. The Duchess of Cornwall allegedly sees Princess Anne as a threat to her seat on the throne in the future. Find out what’s really going on.

John Corbett holding his arm out towards Bo Derek
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Bo Derek And John Corbett Are Finally Getting Hitched?

Has Sex and the City star John Corbett finally convinced Bo Derek to marry him? The couple has been together for almost two decades, though they’ve never married. This week, the National Enquirer reports that their relationship status may change soon. But will it?

Nicole Kidman (left) and Tom Cruise (Right) at the premiere for Eyes Wide Shut
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Looking To Work Together Again?

It’s been 21 years since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman starred together in Eye Wide Shut, and it’s been 19 years since the couple divorced after a decade of marriage. An article in OK! says that the two may be teaming up to produce a project together. Gossip Cop investigates.

Close up of Ryan Seacrest wearing a hat and sunglasses
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Botox Causing Blindness For Ryan Seacrest?

Six months ago, a tabloid reported that Ryan Seacrest was at risk of going blind due to self-administered Botox injections. Gossip Cop followed up on the story to see how the American Idol host is fairing today.

Brad Pitt making a praying sign with his hands.
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Brad Pitt Packing His Bags For Missouri?

According to a bizarre report from New Idea, Brad Pitt is so fed up with his ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie that he’s packing up his stuff and moving home to Springfield, Missouri. This, of course, has left Jennifer Aniston heartbroken. Or has it?

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Related

Chrissy Metz's New Relationship Already 'On The Rocks'?