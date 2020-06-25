Blue Ivy Carter, North West "Battling" Over Music Careers?

First of all, who is this source who claimed to have so much insight into the “beef” between a seven and an eight-year-old? Secondly, are we to believe that an eight-year-old keeps so on top of current events and pop culture that Blue was not only aware that Kanye West had a Paris catwalk show, but that the rapper had his daughter perform? The very basis of this story is so silly, it’s difficult to take any of this seriously. Does Blue Ivy take it equally hard when new artists join the music industry?