‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

The National Enquirer reported back in April the “Lucky” singer was putting on baby weight before getting pregnant. This includes stopping her diet, all in order to possibly conceive a kid with boyfriend Sam Asghari. “This is the first time in longer than anyone can remember that Britney’s decided to give herself a break and stop calorie-counting,” an inside source told the outlet. “She’s done her homework and has been told it actually enhances her chances of conceiving if she adds a few pounds.”

The publication purports that Asghari was supportive of the idea, “begging” for a baby at one point. Spears apparently got on board with the decision when her boyfriend openly advocated for Spear’s father to be removed as her conservator. “Britney is worried her biological clock is running out,” the source said. “She’s fully focused on having a kid with Sam. She’s crazy about the guy and says he’ll be a wonderful daddy.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s important to keep in mind that this article came out before Spears gave her explosive testimony against her conservatorship, where she accused her conservators of implanting and forcing her to keep an IUD. “I was told … I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears told the court in a searing and passionate 24-minute speech. “I wanted to take the IUD out, so I could start trying to have another baby, but … they don’t want me to have … any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

There’s no way she was trying to conceive a child in April, proving the tabloid is not only clueless as to what is happening in Spears’s life but it’s willing to body shame a woman battling for her own independence. Her request to choose and hire her own lawyer was recently granted by an LA judge, so for the time being, Gossip Cop can say the pop star will be focusing on her upcoming legal battle.

‘Toxic’ Tabloids

The Enquirer has been twisting the truth about Spears ad her conservatorship for years. From outlandish stories, like when it claimed Spears’ Instagram posts were a cry for help and another time when it claimed Spears was leaving coded messages for her followers, to flat out lies like Spears would be punished for speaking out against the conservatorship. Gossip Cop has always called the tabloid out and will continue to do so until the conservatorship ends.

