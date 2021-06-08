The Truth About Blippi’s Net Worth And Love Life In 2021

If you have kids, you definitely know Blippi. The cheery online personality in the blue and orange costume has kept kids entertained for the last few years. If you haven’t heard of him, you’ll thank us later. He has the eccentricity of Pee-wee Herman and an educational focus reminiscent of Mr. Rogers. His bright, colorful videos captivate kids; his catchy tunes like “The Garbage Truck Song” and “The Excavator Song” are played on repeat. With billions of views on YouTube, live tours, and content streaming across Hulu and Amazon, parents are wondering about Blippi’s net worth. Gossip Cop did some digging into the man behind the bow tie. Find out how much he’s making from the character and if Blippi has a wife to share the fortune with.

Blippi’s Real Name Is Stevin John

This may or may not come as a surprise, but Blippi is not his real name. The man behind the character is Stevin John, and he certainly didn’t initially set out to be one of the most famous faces in children’s programming. Did you know that Blippi is an Air Force veteran?

According to the Daily Mail he joined the military right after high school, but he ultimately decided not to say in the military for a long-term career. He said, “I enjoyed being in the military but I didn’t like the idea of eventually having a family and not being with them for months at a time so I did my term and decided not to reenlist.”

After the military, John spent time in Los Angeles working on commercials and making videos online under the name “Steezy Grossman,” according to Buzzfeed News. At that point, the content was far from kid-friendly. There’s one gross-out video in particular that would probably make the Jackass crew cringe.

But in 2014, when spending time with his nephew, he recognized a lack of quality in kid-friendly content on YouTube. So, he started developing ideas for educational videos that he could make for kids. Thus, Blippi was born.

He told Daily Mail, “I wanted the shortest names, the most repeating letters as well as happy-sounding. I also remembered babies and toddlers learn to talk from the front of their mouth so I tried to use those kinds of sounds.”

At first, John’s videos were DIY. He filmed them, edited them, starred in them, and did the graphics. His mom created his signature orange and blue beret and bow tie.

These days, Blippi is a business, and it takes a small army to run the operation. From music videos to science experiments and field trips to kid-friendly destinations, Blippi’s content seems endless. He has a full production team to help him keep up with the demand for content, and there’s no sign of it slowing down soon.

Does Blippi Have A Wife?

Blippi isn’t married yet! But John does have a girlfriend, and they seem to be head over heels for each other. Her name is Ashley Ingham, and they post some pretty adorable pictures together on Instagram.

According to her Instagram, Ingham worked as a flight attendant. An avid traveler, she regularly shares snaps of her adventures with her followers.

It’s unclear if wedding bells will be ringing anytime soon, but these two appear to have been together for years. Will Blippi have kids of his own someday? He told The Spinoff, that kids could come into the picture “maybe down the road.” For now, the two seem pretty content with their Goldendoodle, Lyno, and their boxer/pitbull mix, Lily.

What Is Blippi’s Net Worth In 2021?

Stevin John has made a fortune by making educational videos for kids. Blippi’s net worth is estimated to be an astounding $16 million. In 2020, Forbes reported that he was the eighth highest-earning YouTuber, edging out both David Dobrik and Jeffree Star.

YouTube revenue plays a big part in Blippi’s net worth. Not only does he have his main Blippi channel with 12.6 million subscribers, but he also has additional channels like Blippi Español, Blippi Toys, Blippi Arabic, and more. The main Blippi channel alone has over 9 billion views. He also has deals with Hulu and Amazon, who publish some of his videos, making Blippi’s reach even more massive.

Blippi also makes money from live tours. The “Blippi The Musical” tour is stopping at arenas across the United States this summer. However, John himself does not perform at the live tours. They hire a performer to play the character – something parents were unaware of the last time he went out on tour.

To continue developing Blippi as a business, the YouTuber expanded into creating merchandise. Parents can buy Blippi berets, shoes, bow ties, pillows, backpacks, toys – pretty much anything you can imagine, Blippi is selling it.

Fueled by the internet, children’s entertainment has come a long way since the days of Mr. Rogers. But perhaps that’s what makes Blippi so successful. He told the Daily Mail, “I love the interaction I have with kids and parents on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email. It’s really cool because if this was 10 years ago you couldn’t really message Mr. Rogers and say ‘Hey Mr. Rogers this is what I love about your show,’ but kids can now.”