Blake Shelton’s Home: Why People Think His Oklahoma Ranch Would Be Perfect For A Wedding

Us Weekly reported in July that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were planning to spend a whopping $10 million on two wedding ceremonies, one in Oklahoma and the other in LA. “These will be the two most special days of their lives,” the outlet’s source said. The LA ceremony would supposedly be the more intimate of the two, but the Oklahoma wedding would be a “big blowout celebration.” Directly contrasting the publication’s report, the much more reliable ET Online wrote a few weeks before that Stefani was in “no hurry” to marry Shelton. What’s far more likely than some supermarket tabloid breaking the news of the stars’ wedding is the stars revealing the news themselves. If or when the two finally tie the knot, they’ll be the first to let us all know.