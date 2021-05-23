Blake Shelton Worried Relationship With Gwen Stefani Could Fall Apart?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the verge of a break-up? One report says Shelton is scared that they could be falling apart. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Change of Scenery’

According to OK!, Shelton and Stefani are arguing over money. The couple purchased a $13 million home in LA, and Shelton is worried that this could mean doom for the relationship. An insider says “Blake thought things were going great with Miranda Lambert until they really started pooling their money and putting down roots. Then they started to fall apart, with arguments and bad feelings.”

Shelton is worried that history will repeat itself with Stefani now that their destinies are financially intertwined. “Things have gone so well for so long, he admits he’s worried it could mess up their success,” a source says. Shelton’s also worried that living in California will mean less time at his beloved ranch in Oklahoma.

Stefani will be focusing on education, and a source says “she wants to nest in their new home.” The article concludes with an insider remarking “Blake sees that things are changing in their relationship, and he sometimes fears they’re not for the better.”

Doesn’t Quite Make Sense

The story says everything was fine between Shelton and Lambert until they started pooling resources. This is just ludicrous, as Shelton and Lambert were married for years. Does this mean things started going bad as soon as they got married? Gossip Cop just cannot believe that.

Waited It Out

The best way to debunk stories is usually to just wait them out. This story was originally printed last June. Only a few months later, Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement. So much for second thoughts. The two are still very happy together.

Shelton and Stefani are hard at work planning the wedding. Shelton recently told Jimmy Fallon that their first dance will be to “If You Leave” by OMD from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack, implying a possible eighties theme for the wedding. Obviously, the couple hasn’t fallen apart, so this story is absurd.

Other Tall Tales

Back in 2018, OK! couldn’t make its mind up if Stefani and Shelton were married or not. They were not, at the time. It claimed more recently that the wedding had been called off due to pregnancy, but the two weren’t even engaged at that time.

If you want to see this tabloid’s true colors, Gossip Cop debunked its story about this engagement being just a ratings ploy to help out The Voice. That’s an incredibly disrespectful and inaccurate story to tell, and it proves how little this rag knows about Shelton and Stefani. Its coverage has missed the mark every step of the way.

