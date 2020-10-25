Blake Shelton Upset Over Delayed Wedding To Gwen Stefani?

When it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, that biggest question on everyone’s mind is if the two will wed anytime soon. Last year, one tabloid reported Shelton was upset because Stefani was delaying their wedding. Was this true? Gossip Cop looked into the report at the time. Here’s what we uncovered and what has taken place in the time past.
Around this time last year, Blake Shelton had officiated the wedding for his friend, Tracee Atkins, to Victoria Pratt. The National Enquirer claimed the ceremony left the country crooner “down in the dumps” about his nuptials to Gwen Stefani. According to the tabloid, the country singer was “desperate” to marry his longtime girlfriend. But, the outlet stated, the pop singer was making Shelton wait until her marriage to Gavin Rossdale was annulled by the Catholic Church.
An insider revealed Shelton told Atkins he was “ready to get married again” and though he and Stefani was a “solid couple” he would have to wait until things were cleared up with the Church. “He had a dream wedding planned but was bummed out that it keeps getting pushed back."
After Gossip Cop investigated the story, we found a few discrepancies we needed to clarify. First, Gwen Stefani’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale was finalized in 2016. Additionally, the No Doubt singer and Blake Shelton weren’t engaged.
Also, there is the glaring issue that Gossip Cop has corrected several false reports about Shelton and Stefani getting married or having a baby. The Enquirer’s story was no different. Plus, a year has passed since the story came out and the two haven’t confirmed if or when they plan to wed. Two months ago, during a virtual interview with Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani corrected the “Be The One” singer when referred to Shelton as Stefani’s husband.
Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.
We should also mention Gossip Cop has continued to bust the Enquirer for making up bogus stories about Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. Most recently, we corrected the paper for claiming Stefani kept Shelton on a short lease. Earlier this year, the same outlet was dismissed by us for alleging Stefani and Shelton were breaking up over conflicting schedules. The tabloid can’t even keep up with its lies. How can it be trusted? Nonetheless, Gossip Cop will continue to expose these phony stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.