Blake Shelton "Tamed" By Gwen Stefani: Report

Gossip Cop's Not Buying It

Has this publication forgotten that there’s a pandemic going on? It sometimes feels as if these types of tabloids write stories in bulk ahead of time, which is why this tall tale left out any mention of the Covid-19 pandemic out entirely. The most likely reason that Shelton hasn’t been seen at his usual haunts, including his bar Ole Red, is because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many bars are still closed or face strict regulations in order to slow the spread of the deadly Covid-19. It’s likely that Shelton has been avoiding those types of establishments out of caution rather than to avoid Stefani’s ire.