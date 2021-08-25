Blake Shelton Squaring Off With Gavin Rossdale Over Adopting Gwen Stefani’s Kids?

Is Blake Shelton trying to adopt Gwen Stefani‘s kids? One tabloid insists Shelton isn’t satisfied with just being their stepdad, but Stefani’s ex, Gavin Rossdale, keeps getting in the way of their plans. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake Shelton Wants To Adopt Gwen Stefani’s Sons?

According to a recent edition of Woman’s Day, Blake Shelton is determined to legally become the father of Gwen Stefani’s three sons. Shelton and Stefani recently tied the knot, making Shelton the boys’ new stepfather, but the tabloid insists the country star isn’t satisfied with his new title. An inside source dished, “Blake loves those kids like they were his own already. He doesn’t want to just be a friend to them, he wants to properly become their dad.”

Shelton recently gushed about how much he admires Stefani’s children. “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now,” Shelton mused. But the magazine reveals the boys’ father, Gavin Rossdale, isn’t willing to hand over his parental rights. “Gavin’s not willing to give Blake an inch on this subject,” the insider informs the magazine, “He’s sounding a firm ‘no’ and doesn’t appreciate Blake trying to steal his kids away.”

Blake Shelton And Gavin Rossdale Fighting Over Parental Rights?

So, is it true Shelton is trying to adopt Stefani’s kids? Of course not. This story is nothing short of delusional. First of all, the tabloid fails to provide a satisfactory reason for why Blake Shelton isn’t happy just being a stepfather. Furthermore, it’s unclear why he’d want to revoke Rossdale’s parental rights for seemingly no reason. Shelton has never expressed any discontent with being the stepfather of Stefani’s kids.

In the very same interview the magazine quotes, Shelton said, “I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes,” adding, “I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.” Shelton clearly understands how much value and positivity a stepfather can contribute to a child’s life. There’s nothing to suggest he’s pursuing Rossdale’s parental rights at all.

Besides, we already debunked this story when the National Enquirer published it. The tabloid even used a lot of the same quotes like “He doesn’t want to be just a friend to them, he wants to properly become their dad,” and “Gavin’s not willing to give Blake an inch on this subject. He’s sounding a firm ‘no’ and doesn’t appreciate the way Blake’s trying to steal his kids away.” Obviously, this story is just a ripoff of another completely fictional report and therefore shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Other Adoption Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has gotten it wrong about a celebrity adopting a child. Back in 2019, the magazine reported Jennifer Aniston was adopting her brother’s children. Then the tabloid alleged Katie Holmes secretly adopted a baby. And more recently, the magazine claimed Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend left her because she wanted to adopt another child. Obviously, Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to adoption stories.