Blake Shelton ‘Seeing Red’ Over Miranda Lambert Bad-Mouthing Him?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are feuding again, only this time it’s over bar food. At least, that’s what a tabloid wants us to believe. Gossip Cop investigates this food fight.

Lambert Builds A Bar on Broadway

A recent In Touch headline suggested the longest standing Voice coach was fuming over Lambert’s decision to open a bar and grill on Broadway in Nashville, where his popular bar, Ole Red tavern already resides. Other nearby popular bars include Whiskey Bent Saloon, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Redneck Riviera, and Wanna B’s.

A questionable source tattled, “He’s had that place in the downtown district for years. He put his heart and soul into it, and now she’s opening a Tex-Mex joint [Casa Rosa] this summer.”

“The country star loves to stick it to her ex Shelton, who blindsided her with divorce papers in 2015 amid accusations she cheated (which she’s denied),” the source adds. They conclude by insisting, “She’s telling everyone her food will be way better than the slop he’s serving. It’s amazing that after all these years these two, who have both moved on and are in love with other people, are still fighting.”

Most fans would probably agree with that last statement if they ever were fighting in the first place. Celebrities are known for messy splits, but the tabloids often enhance the drama, using speculation and fabrication as a basis for stories.

The Shelton-Lambert Saga Continues

This absolutely seems to be the case with this iconic country singing pair. The tabloids are insistent that Shelton and Lambert continue to dual it out in their songs, at award shows, and now through dueling restaurants. Will the cacophony ever stop?

Probably not, seeing as numerous suspicious stories about their relationship have been surfacing since their 2015 divorce.

For instance, one headline from December of last year claimed that Lambert believed Shelton forced their break up by cheating on her, despite exact opposite talk that Lambert cheated on him. Another one, dating back to 2017, warned fans that Shelton and Lambert were headed for a run-in at the CMT awards, simply because they were both attending. HollywoodLife dramatized it further, claiming Shelton had a plan in place should he meet her there and that Lambert hoped her ex-husband would leave Gwen Stefani at home.

Gossip Cop also busted a Celebrity Insider headline falsely claiming that Lambert sent Shelton a celebratory note for his secret wedding to previous co-star and No Doubt singer, Gwen Stefani. This was two years before they actually announced their engagement last Fall.

In Touch really loves these two, though, and has unreliably alleged the two were secretly texting amid breakups with Stefani and Anderson East. While Lambert and Anderson East did break off their relationship, though not over the alleged texts, Shelton and Stefani definitely did not. Finally, they also proposed a race between the two pairings to get married in 2018. This one definitely didn’t stick long, Gossip Cop points out, as Lambert and Anderson East split only months after this story ran. Lambert married former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in early 2019.

