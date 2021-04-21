Blake Shelton Quitting ‘The Voice’ To ‘Be A Husband And A Dad’?

Blake Shelton has been on The Voice so long that it’s impossible to picture the show without him. However, a new report says that he’s ready to get off that spinning coach’s chair for the last time to be with his growing family. Here’s what we know.

Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

“Why Blake’s Leaving The Voice” says one blurb in Star. According to the magazine, Shelton is finally ready to step away from the show after 20 seasons, and he’s apparently got a great reason for doing so. “All good things must come to an end, and Blake’s ready for his next challenge,” an anonymous insider explains. Shelton will still be coaching, the source says, but he’ll do it the old-fashioned way by “mentoring up-and-coming country stars” in private. “He wants to help shape people’s careers in a more under-the-radar fashion,” the tipster adds, “without the cameras rolling.”

More importantly than his new low-key mentor role is his family. “He wants more time to kick back and be a husband and a dad and not be tied to work all day, every day.” An accompanying article asserts that Shelton and fiancée Gwen Stefani, have “chosen a surrogate and are hoping to become new parents by early 2022 at the latest.”

Is He Really Quitting?

To be completely honest, it’s totally possible for Blake Shelton to announce that he’s done with The Voice. His pal and former co-star Adam Levine did a surprise announcement that he was walking away after years and years on the show, so it isn’t exactly unheard of. Shelton’s been on the show since it premiered, and 20 seasons is a lot of work. That being said, there are a few problems with Star‘s claims.

For one, Shelton is already a step-dad of sorts to Gwen Stefani’s children, and he hasn’t been shy when it comes to how much spending time with them means to him. He’s been juggling his personal and professional life perfectly well for years now, so it’s not like he’s just now realizing the job’s time investment. Additionally, The Voice isn’t exactly an “all day, every day” experience. Literally, all of the blind auditions are filmed over four days, and the show doesn’t last all year. A season of the program, including the auditions, airs over about 10 weeks, meaning there’re only a few weeks out of the year that would hold Shelton’s attention. The tabloid’s arguments don’t make a whole lot of sense.

One Big Problem

There’s also the matter of Star‘s past reporting. This time last year, the outlet’s cover story declared that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had tied the knot in a backyard ceremony — which never happened. It did the same thing back in August 2018, again claiming that the two were married. Shelton very may well decide that 20 seasons is enough for him, but we don’t trust Star‘s story or its sketchy sources one bit.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?