Blake Shelton Kept Adam Levine From Rejoining ‘The Voice’?

Is Blake Shelton to blame for Adam Levine leaving The Voice? One story from last year believes Shelton and Gwen Stefani conspired to keep Levine off the show. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Choose Between Gwen & Adam’

According to In Touch, Blake Shelton had to pick a side between Stefani and Levine to decide who could return to The Voice and who would have to go. The show had Kelly Clarkson and John Legend lined up, leaving only one open spot beside Shelton. A source said, “Blake isn’t in charge of casting, but he is the last man standing from the original coaches, so NBC listens to him.”

The producers of the show wanted Shelton’s input before they made a decision. Shelton was being forced to choose between his then-girlfriend and close friend. The story concludes with a source saying, “He’ll leave the decision up to the guys in suits. Otherwise, he’s dead meat.”

What Really Happened

The story is bogus for a lot of reasons, but Gossip Cop needs to note the elephant in the room: Why not just add a fifth chair? The program regularly has part-time coaches, so surely this conflict could be avoided.

This story came out in April 2020, and that fourth chair ended up going to Stefani. The whole season is behind us now, and she’s decided not to return for season 20. Instead, her seat will be re-filled by Nick Jonas.

The open slot on the lectern would likely have been filled by Levine had he been interested, yet it went to Jonas This effectively proves what we already knew: Levine moved on from a full-time stint on The Voice back in 2019, and he doesn’t care to return right now.

Levine Says They’re Still Friends

In Touch clumsily tried to invent drama between these three friends, but Gossip Cop can’t buy it. Levine opened up to People about his friendship with Shelton post-Voice. He said: “We keep in touch constantly… we’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.” All three were in a Super Bowl commercial this year as well, so clearly they’re all friends.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid recently claimed Stefani had been fired from the show in favor of Jonas. Stefani left the show of her own volition, so that story was just a weak attempt to create drama. We also debunked its story about Shelton and Stefani fighting backstage, for the two got engaged shortly after that story came out.

To bring everything full circle, this tabloid once said NBC was begging Levine to come back. Both he and the show are moving on, and there’s no bad blood to be found. Shelton was not made to choose between his girlfriend and Levine, nor do we think The Voice would ever put him in that situation. The story was completely false.

