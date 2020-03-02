Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani living separate lives and struggling to keep the spark in their relationship, as a tabloid is reporting? Gossip Cop has investigated the claim. It’s not true.

An article in this week’s National Enquirer alleges that as Stefani continues her ongoing Las Vegas residency, and Shelton travels around the country for his Friends And Heroes Tour, the distance has “torn them apart.” The tabloid claims Shelton is “going all out to save his relationship with the love of his life” and planning on meeting her in South America next month when she headlines three Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

A so-called “source” tells the outlet, “Blake had to move mountains and shift things around in his own schedule, but he knows this is make it or break it time.” This questionable source adds, “Even though he sent Gwen a sweet note and roses for Valentine’s Day, that was not enough. He wasn’t there, and that’s all that mattered to her.” The supposed “insider” also contends that Shelton has a plan to make it up to her in South America, saying, “He’s going to serenade her with love songs he wrote for her, shower her with gifts and cozy dinners, and whisk her away on sightseeing tours, just the two of them. He’s going to bring the spark back!”

The whole story is complete nonsense. For starters, the couple has been together for more than four years. Both are huge stars and have been touring regularly for years. The idea that all of a sudden these tours are a strain is a dubious claim at best. They are certainly used to the distance when on the road. Additionally, if Shelton does want to travel to South America with Stefani, it’s doubtful he’s had to “move mountains” to make the time. The country singer’s tour ends a week before Stefani is due to play her first Lollapalooza show.

Finally, and most importantly, Stefani and Shelton seem to be as happy now as they’ve ever been. Last week, Shelton joined Stefani on stage at the Zappos Theater in Vegas to sing their duet “Nobody But You.” When Shelton emerged from the wings, Stefani ran up to him and jumped into his arms, wrapping her legs around him. Her feelings were plain for everyone in the audience to see.

At Shelton’s show in Portland the night before Valentine’s Day, he sang the same song along with a video of Stefani singing her part. The next morning, Stefani posted a video of the performance on Instagram saying, “Pretty amazing to wake up to this on Valentine’s Day,” along with a heart emoji. The PDA and public gushing speaks for itself. They definitely aren’t drifting apart.

The Enquirer is the same publication that claimed Stefani and Shelton got married last year at the country star’s ranch in Oklahoma. That phony story came just three months after it published a bogus article about Shelton and Stefani secretly getting married in Nevada. And that article came just two months after the very same tabloid alleged Stefani and Shelton had broken up. It’s clear this magazine and its supposed sources have absolutely no clue what’s going on with the couple.