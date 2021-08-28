Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting With Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over The Kids?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at odds with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, over the best way to raise their kids? Multiple tabloids have reported growing tension between Stefani and her ex-husband. Gossip Cop investigates.

Gwen Stefani ‘Furious’ With Gavin Rossdale?

Around this time last year, OK! reported Gwen Stefani was fed up with her sons coming back from Gavin Rossdale’s place injured. According to the report, Stefani and Rossdale always had differing parenting styles. “He’s very organic and kind of carefree, whereas Gwen’s a lot stricter,” the source explained. Stefani was reportedly calling for more supervision when her boys were in Rossdale’s care because they kept “coming home banged up and bruised from all the roughhousing they do at his place.”

Of course, the magazine’s claims about the children coming home bruised up were completely unfounded. According to all credible reports, Stefani and Rossdale had always been on the same page when it came to their kids’ wellbeing.

Gavin Rossdale Demands ‘Sit-Down’ With Blake Shelton?

Just last month, OK! reported that Rossdale wanted to lay down the law with Stefani’s new husband, Blake Shelton. According to an inside source, Rossdale had “gotten ticked off at Blake in the past for seemingly overstepping his bounds and is ready to make it clear he has final authority with the boys.” The insider added, “Gavin may still be on rocky terms with Gwen, but he’ll always be a part of those boys’ lives.”

But the tabloid was inventing conflict where there looked to be none. Shelton and Stefani had been in a serious, committed relationship for nearly five years before tying the knot. Shelton was already a big part of the boys’ lives, and this alleged “sit-down” surely wasn’t going to happen just days before the wedding. The complete lack of evidence made for a misguided and confusing story.

Blake Shelton Pursuing Gavin Rossdale’s Parental Rights?

Then, the National Enquirer reported Shelton was taking the conflict one step forward by adopting Rossdale’s sons out from under him. An insider dished, “Blake loves those kids like they were his own already. He doesn’t want to be just a friend to them, he wants to properly become their dad.” And apparently, Stefani was on board as well. “Gwen totally supports Blake and wants him to adopt her boys. In her eyes, it will make their family complete” the tipster mused.

But the tabloid noted that Rossdale wasn’t having it. “Gavin’s not willing to give Blake an inch on this subject. He’s sounding a firm ‘no’ and doesn’t appreciate the way Blake’s trying to steal his kids away,” the insider revealed. “Gavin’s not going away, and Blake better mind his step or a serious disagreement may be looming on the horizon.”

This story was as baseless as it was bizarre. Shelton never expressed any discontent with being a stepfather. Furthermore, the magazine made no assertions that Rossdale deserved to have his parental rights revoked. It was an obvious and poor attempt to stir up drama between Stefani and Rossdale once again.