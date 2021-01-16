Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Fighting Over How To Decorate New LA Mansion?

Are the newly engaged Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani feuding over how to decorate their LA mansion? Gossip Cop looks into the report. Here’s what we know.
According to OK! Shelton and Stefani are experiencing domestic disputes over their new $13.2 million home. A source tells the magazine, th couple’s “dream home” has turned into a nightmare because the pair can’t agree on how to decorate it. The insider reveals the pop singer is “all about frills, eco-friendly modern touches, and New Age-y stuff like water fountains and mirrors, which doesn’t resonate with Blake at all.”
The tipster claims Shelton’s taste is more simple, country-style decor. The tabloids note the couple, who are both judges on the popular reality-competition show, The Voice, are “polar opposites in terms of their taste and preferences.” “And,” the source adds, “that’s really coming home to roost.”
The only piece of truth in this report is that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a new mansion that they moved into a few months ago. Everything else is false. Gossip Cop busted a similar account from another tabloid, the National Enquirer, that purported Shelton and Stefani bickered in their new home. While the related story didn’t focus on decorating, it’s a common troupe the tabloids have used about the pair’s relationship. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop isn’t buying that the longtime couple is constantly at odds with one another over something like interior design.
Though Stefani and Shelton have been private about their romance, the two do occasionally share insight into their relationship. Recently, Gwen Stefani revealed during an interview with Today the amount of work and healing she and Blake Shelton did before the country star decided to propose.
So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married. So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.
Additionally, Gossip Cop has busted OK! in the past for being incorrect about Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. Two months ago, the tabloid claimed Shelton and Stefani’s engagement was a ploy to get more ratings for The Voice. And, let’s not forget the numerous times the magazine incorrectly asserted Stefani was pregnant with Shelton’s child. Simply put, it wouldn’t be wise to trust the word of this tabloid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
