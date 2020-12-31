Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Bickering Over Wedding Plans

A tabloid article this week reports Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are at odds over their wedding plans. Shelton wants to go all out at his ranch in Oklahoma, while Stefani is “eying” Cancun, Mexico. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the latest Globe magazine story, Shelton is getting frustrated with Stefani over her constantly changing plans for the couple’s wedding. An insider tells the paper, “She’s got him so mixed up he can’t think straight. For the longest time she wanted the Hollywood-style wedding with all the bells and whistles and was very particular about details.” The tabloid’s source adds, “Now she’s telling him to ditch those plans, which have already cost them a small fortune, and book a trip somewhere exotic so they can just ‘get it over with’”
This has left Shelton furious, who, according to the publication, has become a “groomzilla” trying to “turn his ranch into a wedding paradise with a new chapel build specially for the nuptials and all-new landscaping.” It should be noted that all those supposed details come from the previous edition of this same outlet. Still, this latest report claims Shelton would “elope in a second” but is worried “Gwen will change her mind again at the last moment because she’s being so indecisive and flip-flopping constantly right now,” says the source, adding “It’s driving him crazy.”
For years, the tabloids have been all over the place when covering Blake Shelton and Gwen Stafani’s relationship. Gossip Cop has been debunking stories about the two breaking up, having babies, and getting married for years. It appears the gossip media still has little insight into the couple’s plans. Just last week, we busted three of the Globe’s sister publications for making all sorts of incorrect and conflicting claims. The truth is, even Stefani and Shelton aren’t sure what their plans are due to the ongoing global pandemic.
A new article in the much more reliable People confirms that they do plan to have a more intimate wedding, but it’s not going to be in Mexico. In fact, it will likely be on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, with a few friends and family in attendance. Most importantly though, the couple are not fighting over the plans, Stefani isn’t driving Shelton crazy and while they aren’t in a rush to getting married, they don’t want to wait too long either. Of that, they are in agreement.
The Globe also forgot to mention its story from last month that alleged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were supposedly fighting over their prenup. The reason it was omitted is likely because, like this story, it was almost certainly completely made up. Gossip Cop busted that story at the time and we will continue to debunk any other false rumors that emerge in the supermarket tabloids.
