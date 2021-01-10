Blake Shelton 'Freaks' Over Gwen Stefani 'Chases Another Guy'?

After years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October. One tabloid claims this engagement is in doubt after Stefani was caught pursuing other men. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, “hard-driving Gwen Stefani is sifting through options for romantic duets without fiance Blake Shelton,” which is making him jealous. The “Spiderwebs” singer “wants to do her own thing, and stop being joined at the hip with Blake.” Thanks to COVID-19 the two are “together 24/7 and Gwen has absolutely zero time to herself. An insider says “she can’t even go to her acupuncturist without Blake wanting to tag along.”
Shelton is “freaking out” over these new recordings. A source says “everyone in Gwen and Blake’s circle thinks” recording duets with Harry Styles or The Weeknd is ‘a bad idea since she’s a known flirt.’ The article concludes by saying Shelton is ‘pretty protective of his lady” and this “won’t sit well with” him.
Before Stefani was a solo artist she made her name in the band No Doubt. Collaborating with others is a central part of her music and always has been, so it’s pretty hard to believe Shelton would snap if he learned she was doing a duet. Shelton is no stranger to duets himself, for he landed a top twenty hits with Ashley Monroe, Gwen Sebastian, and the Pistol Annies.
As Stefani works on her comeback album, she will inevitably work with men not named Blake Shelton. This tabloid is just trying to spin this basic fact into drama, but it’s completely bogus. A cursory glance at Shelton’s Instagram will also show loads of photos of the happy couple, so the two are clearly not about to break-up.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid last week for claiming Stefani and Shelton were bickering over wedding plans. Before that, they were bickering over a prenup. Tabloids would have you believe these two fight over everything, but after five years of dating, they would have developed ways of communicating healthily.
This story would have you believe Shelton is needy or overly controlling. This very tabloid has said the same about Stefani and claimed she only returned to The Voice to control Shelton. There is very little continuity where Globe is concerned, so it’s safe to say it has no real insight into Stefani or Shelton’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?
Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’
Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?
Winona Ryder Reveals Why She 'Vanished' From Show Business
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors [UPDATE]