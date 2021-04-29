Blake Shelton ‘Freaking Out’ Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Increasingly Extreme’ Botox And Fillers?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s future wedding is creeping closer, but one report says that there’s a growing problem between the two stars. Shelton is reportedly quite unhappy with Stefani’s changing looks and love of plastic surgery. Here’s what we know.

Blake Shelton ‘Freaking Out’

“Blake To Gwen: Stop With The Fillers!” reads a recent headline in Star. The magazine reports that Stefani, who “is widely thought to have had some help in the nips and tucks department,” is starting to go overboard when it comes to fixing her face. “She’s always messing with it by getting more fillers and Botox,” a source close to the couple tells Star. “Blake is afraid of what he’ll see when they get to the altar.”

The country star is apparently “freaking out” more and more at his fiancee’s “increasingly extreme beauty routine” as their summer wedding gets closer and closer. “It’s becoming over-the-top. Gwen can barely move her face to smile at him anymore and it looks weird,” the insider says. Still, Shelton is putting on a brave face of his own and trying to convince Stefani that she’s already perfect. “Blake thinks she’s beautiful just the way she is.”

Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Okay?

Gwen Stefani’s unchanging appearance over the years has undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows, and it’s entirely possible that she wants to get some sort of cosmetic touch-ups before walking down the aisle with her country crooner fiance. And to be fair to the tabloid, Stefani did cause a bit of a stir with her fans with a recent photo that had some worried about her overdoing lip fillers.

That being said, we don’t buy the claims about her turning herself into a stone-faced monster. For one, fillers take time to dissolve and even out, so her lips will likely look flawless when she does walk down the aisle. For two, in all of her recent appearances — including a live performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers — feature quite a bit of facial expressions. While the tabloid claims that she can barely smile, she doesn’t seem hampered at all when she’s singing, talking, or yes, even smiling. She looks totally normal, albeit still ageless.

Even if she was somehow rendered incapable of moving her face, we don’t think Blake Shelton would throw a fit over it. Just last week, he gushed about her to ET, calling her his best friend and talking about how blessed he was to have her. The two have been dating for years and have no doubt become quite acquainted with each other’s face. We don’t think that Shelton will be in any way shocked when he sees Stefani at the altar.

Gwen Stefani Rumors

Plus, Star is consistently wrong when it comes to stories about Gwen Stefani. We’ve busted the tabloid for claiming that she was already pregnant with twins. Gossip Cop has also called out Star for reporting that Shelton and Stefani had secretly gotten married in Malibu with its front cover in March. Funnily enough, we also checked out its other cover story about the two’s “secret backyard wedding” from just last week. Star has no idea what’s going on with Gwen Stefani’s face, her wedding, or her fiance.

