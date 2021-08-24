Blake Shelton Finally Taking Kelly Clarkson’s Side In Messy Divorce?

Blake Shelton is in a tough spot between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson is a friend and co-star on The Voice, but Blackstock’s been a part of his management team since 2010. One report says Shelton is finally turning his back on Blackstock and taking Clarkson’s side. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Blake’s in Kelly’s Corner’

According to the National Enquirer, Clarkson has convinced Shelton to drop Blackstock as a manager. A source explains, “Blake is still technically represented by Brandon and his father Narvel’s firm Starstruck Entertainment… but he has one foot out the door — and that’s because of Kelly.” Despite finding great success with the firm, Shelton is taking Clarkson’s side in the split, the insider says.

Blackstock has asked for a comical amount of money in the divorce and now stands to lose even more. “Without Kelly and Blake as clients, Brandon has lost millions in commissions,” a source explains. He’s fighting their prenup tooth and nail as a result, and Blackstock currently claims to be retired from show business. A source concludes, “Blake didn’t want to be the last star standing with Blackstock and his dad… and more than anything else, he’s got Kelly’s back.”

What’s Going On?

This story betrays itself almost immediately. Looking for new management and signing with new management are two very different things. The entire story acts as if Shelton has taken a bold public stance against Starstruck Entertainment but says he’s still “technically represented” by the firm. This is a bait-and-switch.

The National Enquirer confusingly admits that Blackstock is retired from show business. Why would he care what Shelton does then? Shelton keeps coming up in stories about Clarkson’s divorce, but Blackstock is not his manager anymore. Narvel Blackstock, Brandon’s father and the head honcho at Starstruck Entertainment, is. Brandon’s determined to become a rancher, according to his filings.

Clarkson was celebrating on the set of The Voice when she learned her prenup would be upheld, and TMZ reports Ariana Grande and Shelton were celebrating with her. Blackstock has left the management business, and the vibes on The Voice are good. However, Shelton has not left Starstruck Entertainment, so this story is just misleading.

Other Tall Tales

This outlet is fresh off calling Blake Shelton fat. It promised that he and Stefani were living separate lives when they were really on the fast track to marriage. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Blackstock trying to wrangle Clarkson’s Voice paycheck. Her prenup is protecting her.

All of these bogus stories prove how little the tabloid really knows about Clarkson and Shelton. This story is not even close to accurate, so you should disregard it.