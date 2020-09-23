Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Were NOT Sent To Rehab By Kanye West And Scott Disick Celebrities Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Were NOT Sent To Rehab By Kanye West And Scott Disick
Report Claims Dolly Parton May Be Retiring Over Health Crisis News Report Claims Dolly Parton May Be Retiring Over Health Crisis
Julia Roberts 'Weirded Out' Pals By Suddenly Moving To San Francisco? Celebrities Julia Roberts 'Weirded Out' Pals By Suddenly Moving To San Francisco?
'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Already Planning Daughter Alex's Wedding? News 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Already Planning Daughter Alex's Wedding?
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Feeling "Smothered" By Gwen Stefani: Report

Gwen Stefani, in a multicolored jacket, arrives at the Ugly Dolls world premiere with Blake Shelton
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Has Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice left her boyfriend Blake Shelton feeling “smothered?” One tabloid reported that was the case early this summer. Gossip Cop looked into the allegations and came to our own conclusions.

Blake Shelton Unhappy Over Gwen Stefani's The Voice Return?

Life & Style ran a piece with the headline: “Blake Tells Gwen Stop Smothering Me!” The outlet claims that Gwen Stefani’s announcement that she was returning as a judge on The Voice was good news to fellow judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Blake Shelton, however, needed “a Sweet Escape from the 50-year-old rocker,” according to sources.

Gwen wants to be with Blake 24/7 and although he loves spending time with her, sometimes it can be too much.

Gwen Stefani wearing a green jacket standing with Blake Shelton, wearing a black shirt, on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The highly questionable source continued, “They live together, record together, perform together and now they’re going to be working together on TV again. I would be a lot for anyone to deal with.” The magazine insisted Shelton and Stefani had been “attached at the hip” since the pair started dating in 2015, and it was “starting to put a strain on their relationship.”

Blake told Gwen that he needs some space. She was taken aback at first, but she took it in stride.

Stefani Knows She "Risks Losing Blake?"

Stefani, who an “insider” told the outlet “never leaves” Blake Shelton's side, “ever!” knew that this supposed clingy habit of hers could cost her dearly. “Deep down, she knows that if she clings too tightly, she risks losing Blake, and that’s the last thing in the world that Gwen wants.” The article also contained a severely edited quote from Stefani’s 2019 interview with the Today Show, where she admitted, “I am so obsessed with Blake,” as if that was some sort of confession.

View this post on Instagram

@blakeshelton wish I would’ve met u sooner Gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Let’s take a closer look at the full quote from Stefani, which this outlet twists to suit their salacious purposes. The quote came from a point in the interview where Stefani admitted that she was intensely curious about Shelton’s life before he met her. Stefani said,

I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn’t know him.

Taken out of context, like it was in this hit piece from L&S, it might sound quite different from what Stefani really meant. Blake Shelton was not forced to perform, record, or live with Gwen Stefani. He chose to do all these things because he likes her. This outlet and its source make it seem as if Shelton is being forced into these positions when there’s zero evidence that’s the case. This story is probably false.

View this post on Instagram

I could be #HappyAnywhere with YOU…

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

Gossip Cop always looks at Life & Style’s content with an air of suspicion, since we’ve seen firsthand how often the outlet gets the story completely wrong. For instance, Last October the outlet claimed Stefani was “clashing” with Kelly Clarkson, and that Shelton wasn’t too fond of her either. Gossip Cop found that unlikely since the three singers are actually close friends.

Before that, the tabloid claimed Stefani and Shelton got married on her 50th birthday. We checked in with our source close to the situation and were told the story was 100 percent fabricated. With as bad a track record as this, how is anyone supposed to trust this outlet to tell the truth.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Still Feuding?