Blake Shelton Calls John Legend A 'Real' Friend Unlike Adam Levine?

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine were intense competitors and pals, but one outlet says that the "Minimum Wage" singer is now giving Levine the cold shoulder and buddying up with John Legend. Levine, in turn, may have burned his bridge with Shelton, the report claims. Here's what's going on.
"'Chill' Blake Ices Out Adam" says the infamous Straight Shuter section of the National Enquirer in its December issue. The outlet says that the two's massively popular bromance is "over" now that Shelton has moved on to his other The Voice co-star John Legend. Making it worse, an insider says, is the fact that Levine was never that invested in the "friendship" he had with the country singer. The Maroon 5 frontman "was more into a showmance than real friendship," and with his departure from The Voice, there's no connection between the two anymore.
Legend, however, offers the real thing for Shelton. "Not only have they become surprisingly close, their significant others, Gwen [Stefani] and Chrissy [Teigen], have really hit it off too," the anonymous source reveals. "Blake and John are both chill, so it's no surprise they've become real friends."
Don't get us wrong, we're sure working and spending time with John Legend is, in fact, great. Likewise, it's not hard to imagine Shelton being friendly as heck with his fellow judges. However, the depiction of the relationship between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine doesn't quite add up. On top of his recent friendly jab at the singer, Levine's made sure to mention how much he cared about his pal when talking about leaving the show, partially due to its heavy workload. "I love the people that I met and worked with, and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake," he said. The two having some sort of falling-out is a narrative we've heard — and debunked — before.
Also, the claim that Teigen and Stefani had already hit it off and were pals doesn't quite seem right when Teigen herself called making dinner for the No Doubt singer a "big deal" after The Voice finale. If the four stars were already such good pals, we image that it would've been a low-key deal. There's also the fact that the Enquirer has published bogus insights into The Voice before, like when it reported that Shelton was fighting with Gwen Stefani the second the cameras went off. It's also claimed that Stefani wasn't letting Shelton have any friends last October. The Enquirer has even tried to say that Kelly Clarkson would be bailing on the show because of Shelton and Stefani. There's no reason to think that this tabloid has any insight into the relationships both on and off the set of the show, including Shelton's legitimate bromance with Adam Levine.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.