Blake Shelton Calls John Legend A 'Real' Friend Unlike Adam Levine?

Also, the claim that Teigen and Stefani had already hit it off and were pals doesn't quite seem right when Teigen herself called making dinner for the No Doubt singer a "big deal" after The Voice finale. If the four stars were already such good pals, we image that it would've been a low-key deal. There's also the fact that the Enquirer has published bogus insights into The Voice before, like when it reported that Shelton was fighting with Gwen Stefani the second the cameras went off. It's also claimed that Stefani wasn't letting Shelton have any friends last October. The Enquirer has even tried to say that Kelly Clarkson would be bailing on the show because of Shelton and Stefani. There's no reason to think that this tabloid has any insight into the relationships both on and off the set of the show, including Shelton's legitimate bromance with Adam Levine.