Blake Shelton ‘Battling’ Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Over Adopting His Kids?

Is Blake Shelton clashing with Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale over his plans to adopt his and Stefani’s two boys? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Blake Shelton ‘Determined’ To Adopt Gwen Stefani’s Sons?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Blake Shelton has plans to legally become the father of new bride Gwen Stefani’s three sons, but Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale “won’t hear it.” According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Blake loves those kids like they were his own already. He doesn’t want to be just a friend to them, he wants to properly become their dad. Adopting them would be the perfect solution. He’s already made a good impression on all three boys, and he’s envisioning teaching them more about music, ranching, horses and nature.”

The source goes on, “Gwen totally supports Blake and wants him to adopt her boys. In her eyes, it will make their family complete.” The tabloid then recaps Stefani and Rossdale’s 14-year marriage, which ended with rumored infidelity on Rossdale’s side. “Gavin’s not willing to give Blake an inch on this subject. He’s sounding a firm ‘no’ and doesn’t appreciate the way Blake’s trying to steal his kids away.” On a final note, the insider muses, “Gavin’s not going away, and Blake better mind his step or a serious disagreement may be looming on the horizon.”

Gavin Rossdale ‘Battling’ Blake Shelton?

So, is it true Rossdale and Shelton are arguing over the legal fatherhood of Stefani’s three sons? We seriously doubt that’s the case. Other than the unlikely story from an unnamed source, the tabloid provides no proof that this alleged “battle” is taking place. While it seems Shelton is on good terms with Stefani’s sons, it’s unclear why being the boys’ stepfather wouldn’t satisfy him for now. A stepfather is fully capable of having a positive, loving impact on a child’s life if that’s their intention. Legally adopting them isn’t likely to change his relationship with Stefani’s children, so what is the point?

Furthermore, the tabloid makes no accusations against Rossdale’s parenting abilities. If Rossdale were an absent father or something of that nature, this story might be more believable. But since the tabloid makes no mention of any parenting faults in Rossdale’s part, then why would Shelton be pursuing his parental rights? If Rossdale is a supportive, loving figure in his sons’ lives, and the tabloid has given no reason to doubt that, why would Shelton be trying to take that away? It simply doesn’t make sense.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

But misleading stories about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are run of the mill for the National Enquirer. Last year, the tabloid claimed Stefani was undergoing IVF treatments to have a baby with Shelton. Then, the magazine alleged Shelton and Stefani were “clashing” over their wedding plans. And most recently, the outlet reported Stefani and Shelton had a secret wedding ceremony and were planning to celebrate with a second, public one. Obviously, the outlet is no authority on the couple.

