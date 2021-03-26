Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert’s Latest Fight, Jennifer Lopez’s Humiliation, And This Week’s Gossip

While March may be coming to a close, the rumor mill certainly isn’t. From early retirements to cruel breakups, Gossip Cop has investigated a number of celebrity stories this week. Here’s what you may have missed.

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know

After nearly six years of dating, multiple reports have said that the differences between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have gotten too great. One of the stories even goes as far as calling Gamble nothing but a “long-suffering boytoy” for Jenner. We gathered up everything we’ve heard about the reportedly tumultuous relationship here.

Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Humiliated’ By Alex Rodriguez

Star‘s latest cover story comes with the shocking revelation that not only have Rodriguez and Lopez separated for good, but that it was an extremely messy split. “It’s over. And the real shocker is Alex dumped Jennifer over text!” a source says. We checked in on the two stars here.

Mark Harmon’s Exit From ‘NCIS’ Looks More Likely Than Ever With Latest Development

After nearly two decades working on the show, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Mark Harmon announced his retirement from NCIS. The show’s recent direction seems to be hinting at that, but there are a few complications with that theory. Here’s what we know about the possible future of the show and its star.

Meghan McCain Wants Joy Behar Fired From ‘The View’?

According to a show insider, McCain is fully fed-up with Behar and demanding producers remove the comedian from the show. Apparently, McCain had hoped that things would be better after she got back from maternity leave, but “it’s only gotten worse – and she wants Joy gone!” This is what we found when we looked into the rumor.

Blake Shelton ‘Seeing Red’ Over Miranda Lambert Bad-Mouthing Him?

Lambert happens to be opening up her own restaurant on the same street that Blake Shelton has his bar, and she’s apparently on the warpath. “It’s amazing that after all these years these two, who have both moved on and are in love with other people, are still fighting,” a source reveals. Here’s what we turned up in our investigation.