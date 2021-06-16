Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert In ‘Toxic’ Feud Over Competing Careers?

Are Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton fighting with food? One report says the two exes are dueling in Nashville, and it’s getting worse. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Country Exes Dish Up Competing Cuisine’

According to the Globe, Shelton and Lambert are in a pressure cooker. Lambert plans on opening a restaurant in Nashville on the same block as ex-husband Shelton’s Ole Red bar and grill. A source says, “This has been bothering Blake for weeks, and he can’t help wondering if she’s doing this on purpose.”

The two exes have not been amicable since their divorce in 2015, and this food fight will only exacerbate tensions. A source says Lambert is “telling everyone her Tex-Mex food’s way better than the fried slop he’s serving.” Shelton, the insider reveals, considers Lambert a total amateur and thinks her restaurant will be closed within a year. An insider concludes, “The hatred between these two is real.”

It’s A Restaurant Strip

Lambert chose the location of her restaurant not to hurt Shelton, but because it’s a popular strip for restaurants. The same block has over a dozen restaurants, including restaurants from Kid Rock and Luke Bryan.

Lambert chose this location because it is prime real estate. It’s only a short walk from the historic Ryman Auditorium. Frankly, opening anywhere else would be ill-advised.

If Lambert is openly bad-mouthing Shelton’s restaurant, then surely there would be an interview or Instagram post about it. Lambert recently wistfully opened up about writing “Over You” with Shelton, so it doesn’t sound like she’s especially bitter or anything. Shelton and Lambert tend to keep a tight lip about one another, which only makes this report all the less reliable.

Everyone knows that Shelton moved on with Gwen Stefani, but Lambert’s moved on too. She married a police officer in 2019, and they’re very happy together. Divorce is never easy and can breed bad feelings, but it looks like both Shelton and Lambert have moved past the “sabotage each other’s restaurant” stage.

Other Blake Shelton Rumors

This is the same tabloid that claimed Shelton and Stefani had called the wedding off, but it’s still on. They also never fought over a prenup. At different times, the Globe has said Shelton is toxically jealous while Stefani is overly controlling. These stories had no evidence to back them up whatsoever, so Gossip Cop debunked them.

Bogus hit pieces like this destroy credibility, so it’s impossible to trust this restaurant report. Nashville is big enough for both Lambert and Shelton, so this story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Blue Thong In Cheeky Mirror Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?