Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Got Married While Under Quarantine?

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a wedding while in quarantine? A tabloid is claiming the couple recently tied the knot on Shelton’s ranch. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Gwen & Blake Backyard Wedding!” reads the headline on the cover of Star’s most recent issue. The tabloid further claims the singers “were stuck together anyway, so we made it official” and 16 celebrity guests were in attendance, while others watched via Zoom. The accompanying article shares oddly specific details from the couple’s supposed “super intimate” wedding, such as Stefani’s son being the ring bearer. “They’re both laid-back and spontaneous, and it just made sense,” a so-called insider tells the magazine. The outlet contends the couple decided to wed while “holed up” during the current lockdown.

“They didn’t need a fanfare, just a handful of loved ones and someone to preside over the nuptials,” the alleged source continues, adding the guest watched “from a safe distance of course!” The publication goes on to assert some friends, such as Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Nicole Richie, watched the ceremony on Zoom. “It was a celebration of love, pure and simple, and a perfect way for Gwen and Blake to become man and wife,” the sketchy insider says. The unnamed source adds, “They were happy to finally take the plunge.”

While we’re just as anxious to see the couple of five years tie the knot, it did not happen. The only truth to the story is the singers are in quarantine together, but everything else the outlet’s claims are baseless and incorrect. Stefani and Shelton recently made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via video chat where the No Doubt singer gave Shelton a haircut. Throughout the funny video, the two made no mention of a wedding or even sported wedding rings. Furthermore, Star has made similar allegations in the past which were corrected by Gossip Cop.

In August 2018, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for falsely claiming, guess what, that Shelton and Stefani got married at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The magazine spewed the same story, the couple “secretly” wed at the ranch with a limited number of family members and friends in attendance. The only thing missing was a current cultural reference, like Zoom, as this one had.

A year later, the publication was debunked by us again for incorrectly stating Stefani and Shelton were “planning the wedding of the year” at Shelton’s ranch. Both stories use the same location and have so-called insiders giving weird details on the couple supposed nuptials. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop set the record straight on those previous stories and we’re doing the same for the latest one. The couple didn’t get married at the ranch two years ago, last year, or this week.