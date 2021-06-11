Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani ‘Clashing’ Over Wedding, Jeopardizing Their ‘Future’ Together?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the same page? One report says the two are bickering over their wedding plans, and are “clashing about everything.” Gossip Cop has looked into it, and here’s what we found.

‘Food Fight Eats Away’

According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton’s road to the altar has been anything but smooth. The two singers are stubborn, and neither want to compromise over the big day. A source says Shelton “wants a simple barbecue buffet… she wants food stations.”

This cultural divide extends to entertainment. Shelton “wants a country band,” a source says, “and she’s demanding disco and rock music and a DJ.” Stefani may be willing to collaborate with her fiance to make some country music, but an insider says “she doesn’t want a country hoedown with sawdust on the dance floor” on her wedding day.

Stefani is beginning to lose her patience, and all the little things are starting to become a big problem. The two were already screaming about their wedding months earlier, and their attitudes have only stiffened. An insider says “if they can’t decide what kind of wedding they want, their friends are worried it won’t happen!”

What’s Going On With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani?

The ending of this article references a previous Enquirer report about Shelton and Stefani getting into a public screaming match over their wedding. That story claimed that the two were calling the whole wedding off, yet that detail goes completely unmentioned here. Gossip Cop busted that story because the two appeared to be on the same page about the wedding. It’s not a good sign when the background of a story is itself false.

This story actually came out in April, and time has not been kind to it. A cursory glance at Shelton’s Instagram will show loads of photos of Stefani. You won’t find any evidence of major fretting.

As for the wedding itself, we know that the two are still working on it. Last month, Shelton revealed their first dance song will be from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. This isn’t quite in line with either wedding plan from the Enquirer story.

Other Tall Tales

Gossip Cop busted this outlet for claiming Stefani had tamed Shelton because they two were guaranteeing together. It made very little sense. We’ve also debunked it’s story about the two living separate lives, and Shelton’s supposed fury over delays.

Shelton and Stefani may come from different music scenes, but they’re clearly in love with one another. This is just another story claiming they’re just too different to make it work, yet make it work they do. Since they both want to keep the wedding simple, this story can be disregarded.

