Blake Shelton Addresses Rumors He’s A ‘Groomzilla’

Almost from the time they first started dating, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been hounded by the tabloid media. Since the couple got engaged late last year, Gossip Cop has debunked a lot of stories regarding their upcoming nuptials. One trope that has reoccurred over the last six months is the claim that Shelton is a “groomzilla” and fighting with Stefani over every detail of the wedding.

‘Groom From Hell’

In December, we reported on a claim in the Globe that “Jittery Blake” was a “groom from hell.” The story alleged that Shelton was so stressed out over his wedding planning that he’d turned into a “groomzilla.” An insider told the outlet, “Blake’s obsessed with the wedding details and driving his staff crazy with his constant orders and revisions. He’s building a chapel on the ranch, a lighted boat for a romantic wedding cruise on the lake, and picking the style of the canopy for the banquet floor.”

In February, we told you that OK! was getting in on the act, purporting that Shelton was “driving friends and family batty with his obsessive wedding planning.” A source told the magazine, “He’s whipped himself into a frenzy about every detail.” The source added that Shelton was even more stressed out over making the day perfect than Stefani was.

The National Enquirer, a publication owned by the same company as OK!, followed up that bogus report up with one claiming that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had called the wedding off after a huge fight. The tabloid’s supposed insider said, “They’ve been fighting about everything since they got engaged. All that tension finally exploded in a brutal screaming match!”

How Blake Shelton Is Really Handling Wedding Plans

Unsurprisingly, it turns out Gossip Cop’s reporting was correct all along. Blake Shelton has actually had little to do with wedding planning. According to the country star himself, “[Stefani] in the middle of planning the thing, and she’s always so mindful… of me.” It turns out, he thinks he’d be a pretty poor planner, telling USA Today, “If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Stefani] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.” He adds, “She’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to just take this thing over,’” but “I think she’s having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she’s having a blast doing it.”

So there it is, straight from the horse’s mouth, confirming what we’ve suspected all along. Blake Shelton is no groomzilla, and he’s perfectly happy to let Gwen Stefani plan the party. It’s sure to be a great one.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?

Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried