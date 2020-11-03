Blake Lively 'Uneasy' About Ryan Reynolds Working With Sandra Bullock: Report

Is Blake Lively worried about her husband Ryan Reynolds falling for Sandra Bullock now that the two are set to star together in another film? A new report out this week claims Lively knows Reynolds is “attracted” to Bullock, and is afraid sparks will “fly again” just like back when the pair starred in The Proposal together. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and came to our own conclusion.
The National Enquirer reports this week that Ryan Reynolds’ eagerness to star in another movie with Sandra Bullock is “causing tension” between him and his wife Blake Lively. Though sources tell the outlet that “Blake trusts Ryan” and the actress would “never forbid him from taking this part,” Lively can’t help but feel “uneasy” at the prospect of Reynolds “getting cozy with Sandra again.”
Throughout the article, there are several references to Reynolds’ and Bullock’s chemistry, both onscreen and off, while the two worked on their 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal. Despite acknowledging several times that Bullock denied a romance, even quoting her referring to Reynolds as “just an amazing friend I’ve had for ten years” and “not my lover,” the tabloid continues to insinuate otherwise, noting rumors their chemistry onscreen came from “an unusually close relationship when the cameras were off.”
The tabloid, and its almost certainly fake sources, keep up the faulty narrative, placing much of the blame squarely on Reynolds’ shoulders. The Deadpool actor just couldn’t hide how excited Bullock made him, and how fond he was of her, the source snitched.
He’s known to have a huge soft spot for Sandra and lights up whenever she comes up in conversation. It’s obvious she holds a special place in his heart, and Blake isn’t thrilled about it!
The snitch goes on to insist that Lively “doesn’t think anything’s going on,” but “she’s concerned the sparks are ready to fly again.” In conclusion, the tattler proclaims, “She knows how attracted Ryan is to Sandy – it’s obvious by the way he fawns over her!”
It’s time for a bit of a history lesson. The Proposal began filming in April 2008, when Sandra Bullock was married to Jesse James and Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. Both couples later divorced in 2010, a year after the film was released. They divorced their then spouses for various reasons, but a fling between Reynolds and Bullock was definitely not one of the causes.
Besides, Bullock herself denied the rumors in 2011, which is incidentally the year that Reynolds and Lively met while filming Green Lantern. It's completely weird that the tabloid just waves her denial away as if it meant nothing. If there’s no previous fling, why would Lively be upset about her husband working with Bullock again? Both Lively and Reynolds are professionals, it’s highly unlikely that either are too bothered about their partner working with other professionals. This article is entirely too insulting to every party to take the least bit seriously. Finally, it's worth noting that Reynolds has yet to be officially cast in the _Lost City of D. _
This tabloid, and far too many others, continuously get the story wrong when it comes to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage. One of the Enquirer’s sister publications, OK!, claimed last year that the two were headed for a divorce over allegations that Reynolds had cheated. The outlet had zero proof to back up its claim of infidelity, Gossip Cop discovered over the course of our investigation.
The tabloid’s claim that the two were becoming stage parents to their two daughters was likewise false. Reynolds had openly opined that he would not be pushing for his kids to be involved in show business, jokingly likening the process to giving children cocaine. There is literally no level too low for trashy outlets like this.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.