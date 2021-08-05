Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Eager To Welcome Baby No. 4?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting another baby? One tabloid insists the couple is ready to go for baby number four. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Catch ‘Baby Fever’?

According to this week’s edition of OK!, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are expanding their brood. Reynolds and Lively currently have three daughters, and the tabloid insists they are dying to have a boy. An insider attests, “They’d love to have a boy. Blake thinks it would be adorable to see Ryan doing those father-son things like coaching little league,” adding, “Not that he can’t do those activities with the girls, but a boy would even things out at home, and it would be a whole new adventure.”

The outlet admits four kids would be hard for any couple to handle, and since Reynolds career is busier than it’s ever been, the couple is going to have their work cut out for them. That being said, the source insists Lively can handle it. “Ryan sees how well Blake’s got this parenting thing covered,” explains the snitch, “She’s such a great mom. She could easily take on one more.” The source adds that Reynolds and Lively are hands-on parents that don’t rely much on nannies.

“They’re very involved in their kids’ lives,” the snitch attests. “Blake’s work schedule is pretty clear right now, so the timing is perfect. And being a mother is her top priority.” The magazine also notes that the couple’s bond is stronger than ever. “Lockdown brought them closer together,” the insider muses. “With Ryan at home instead of on set, he saw how much Blake does for their girls on a daily basis. He’s more attuned to her needs and is excited to see what’s next for their family.”

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Hoping For Baby Boy?

So, is it true Reynolds and Lively are ready to have another baby? It doesn’t seem likely. While we don’t doubt they love raising their three girls, there’s nothing to suggest they’re in a rush to have another child. Reynolds even laughed off the idea in an interview late last year. When Reynolds was asked if he planned to expand his brood, he responded, “I think it’s a pretty good size right now.” And while it’s true Lively’s career hasn’t been too busy the last couple of years, it was recently announced that she’s been signed to two new Netflix projects. It seems like her career is ramping up again despite the tabloid’s claim that her schedule is clear.

But most telling is the tabloid’s track record when it comes to Lively and Reynolds. For years, OK! was convinced Lively and Reynolds were headed for divorce. But early last year, the tabloid changed its tune, instead calling the couple’s relationship “perfect.” Then the magazine switched things up again, insisting Lively was upset she had to put her career on hold to be a mother. And then late last year, the outlet claimed Lively and Reynolds were expecting baby number four. Obviously, OK! can’t be trusted to report accurately on the couple.

