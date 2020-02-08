How Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Made It Past The Most Awkward First Date

By Elyse Johnson |

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012. The two are also the proud parents of two beautiful children. Reynolds and Lively seem to have the perfect relationship. The two are always cracking jokes on each other through social media and speak highly of each other during interviews. The beginning of their relationship, however, was a bit awkward. The couple actually met while filming the movie Green Lantern, in which Reynolds portrayed the titular character.

The Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Love Story

The two became close friends while spending time together on set and Reynolds revealed that the two found out they had something between them when they went on a double date. “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date for their respective probably because we were just like fireworks coming across,” Reynolds shared during an interview. Reynolds continued, “It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends,” the actor stated.

Marriage And Children

That was 2011 and the couple married in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. In December 2014, their first daughter, James, was born. When speaking about the joy of being a father, Reynolds admitted that he was crazy about her. “I truly worship that kid. It’s terrible. She has me so far wrapped around her finger it’s dumb. She says ‘dada’ and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her,” the actor admitted. In September 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Inez, and in 2019, the couple had another daughter, whose name has not been revealed publically.

Reynolds And Lively Face The Wrath Of The Tabloids

Like most Hollywood couples, the two have been the subject of various gossip and rumors in the tabloids. In May 2019, Gossip Cop debunked a story that the couple was getting a divorce. An alleged source claimed that Reynolds was calling on his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson for support during a tense time at home with Lively. We busted this story at the time and clearly there is no tension between the two, and they continue to have a very happy marriage.

Phony reports that the couple is on the verge of divorce are in the tabloids a lot, in fact. Last November, OK! reversed course and published a bogus article that attempted to clean up how many times the gossip media has been wrong about Lively and Reynolds splitting by alleging they had “saved” their marriage. They weren’t on the verge of divorce, so they didn’t need to save their marriage, as the tabloid implied. Gossip Cop cleaned up the magazine’s mess.