Blake Lively Jealous Ryan Reynolds Was 'Caught Out' With Sandra Bullock?

Do Ryan And Sandra Take Their Flirting Too Far?

The magazine contends Reynolds and Bullock continue to “raise eyebrows” because of their “gushing comments” of each other and because of their “ultra-flirty friendship.” “This is hard for Blake, but ultimately there’s not much she can do because it’s a great role and Ryan is dead set on it,” the insider discloses. The informant concludes Lively will “stick to her recent agreement whereby she’ll do the bulk of the child-raising, while Ryan brings home most of the bacon for the foreseeable future. But it still stinks, especially when he fawns over Sandy so openly."