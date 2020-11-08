Blake Lively Frustrated After Putting Her Career On Hold To Be A Mom: Report

Last year, a magazine claimed that Blake Lively had barely managed to salvage her relationship with Ryan Reynolds after the two had a major fight over her career after becoming a mother. The rumor made some bold allegations about both stars, so we're taking a look back at the gossip to see if any new details have surfaced. Here's what happened.
According to the story, which was originally published by OK!, the two had just barely recovered from what seemed like the worst year in their relationship so far. The magazine wrote that Lively was on the cusp of leaving entirely after several months of disagreements and fights with her husband over raising their kids and her career.
The outlet's source, an anonymous insider supposedly close to the family, said that there had been "lots of fights" since Ryan Reynolds was "working a ton" on multiple different projects, leaving Lively "home alone caring for the kids" all by herself. After so many weeks stuck all alone in their house, the tabloid and its tipster were adamant that the couple had been pushed to their limits before they managed to right their course.
"Things got pretty rough there for a while," a source told the outlet, arguing that the two's disagreements had gotten worse long before they got better. The snitch even added,
They were bickering constantly, and there was a point there when friends worried they could be on the brink of divorce.
Eventually, however, Reynolds apparently realized the error of his ways and won his wife back over with a beautiful "heart-to-heart" conversation that saw him "pledge to always put her and the kids first." The promise was a success, and the two seemed to have gotten their marriage back on track. "It wasn't easy, but they both made the decision to work on their relationship," the source added. "And after careful introspection and reflection, they were able to make things right again."
With the birth of their third child in the summer of 2019, the outlet was optimistic for the couple's future together now that they'd ironed out their biggest problem. "The romance found its way back into their relationship," the snitch concluded.
The story ended on a relatively happy note, but it was actually just the latest in a series of bogus tales about the couple from OK! in the past few years. The magazine had been calling for the couple's divorce for quite some time. Before this happy ending piece was published, the tabloid was certain that the two would split after some possible infidelity on Reynolds' part...that turned out to be completely made up.
The year before that, OK! and its sources "knew" that Lively and Reynolds were living totally separate lives despite being husband and wife and that the relationship was looking quite strained. Once again, the whispers about their marriage being stressed or them being on the brink of divorce were based on literally nothing. There was no truth to the gossip about their relationship being in trouble, which means that there's no truth to the relationship-saving rumors either.
Back in reality, Blake Lively is getting along perfectly fine. As we mentioned in our original investigation, Lively and Reynolds are professionals that have worked out a system that ensures that their work never separates them for very long, and they've both travelled with their kids when their spouse had to go shoot on location. Unsurprisingly, things have been great for the couple, even in quarantine. They recently celebrated Reynolds' birthday in a very cute way.
Reynolds' brought home a big paycheck after the sale of Aviation Gin, his liquor company, while Lively made a splash when she managed to outshine him on social media after they voted together. She's actually been upping her online game with hilarious jokes and jabs at her husband's expense. While we wouldn't be surprised to see the next copy of OK! proclaim that they may divorce over her getting more likes than him on Instagram, we can safely say that there's currently no truth to the split talks for now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.