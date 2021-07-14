Biz Markie Net Worth: The Truth About The ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper’s Wealth

Music fans mourned recently as rumors spread that rapper Biz Markie was dead. But fear not—sources promptly confirmed that it was a case of fake news. It wasn’t the first time the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” was subject to this hoax. Ever since his health began to decline in April 2020, misinformation has spread like wildfire on the internet.

It’s true that Biz Markie suffers from complications related to Type II diabetes. His manager Jenni Izumi even confirmed that he is currently under medical care, but declined to provide specifics about his ailments. But the race to get the scoop on his passing is troubling. We’d prefer to celebrate his achievements as we send well wishes for a speedy recovery. Take a look back at his career highlights and find out what Biz Markie’s net worth is in 2021.

Biz Markie’s Biggest Hit Is ‘Just A Friend’

Biz Markie was born Marcel Theo Hall in New York on April 8, 1964. The East Coast rapper was known for his unique brand of comedic rap. Songs like “Vapors” and “Pickin’ Boogers” were underground hits in the 1980s, but his 1989 single “Just a Friend” put him on the map. It clinched the last spot on VH1’s 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs; it was also certified platinum seven months after its release.

In terms of mainstream appeal, Biz Markie is considered a one-hit-wonder. But among the hip-hop community—Gen Xers in particular—he’s a legend.

Even though Biz Markie’s future songs never matched the success of “Just a Friend,” he remained a fixture in pop culture. In 2005, he joined the cast of VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club; two years later, he joined the crew on Season 4 of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. His playful style even earned him a regular beatboxing spot on Nick Jr.’s Yo Gabba Gabba!

What Is Biz Markie’s Net Worth In 2021?

Biz Markie’s net worth is an estimated $3 million.

His modest fortune isn’t built on “Just a Friend” alone. The rapper had countless guest spots on other artists’ albums (Beastie Boys, Will Smith) and his song “Vapors” was included in the soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. There’s live performance money, too—in 2008, he was the opening act for Chris Rock’s No Apologies tour.

He also earned paychecks as a voice actor, lending his signature lisp to SpongeBob SquarePants and Adventure Time.

Most recently, he appeared on an episode of Black-ish and hosted a weekday radio show on LL Cool J’s Sirius XM channel Rock the Bells Radio.

We’re rooting for Biz Markie’s recovery!