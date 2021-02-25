Gossip Cop

Bindi Irwin’s Pregnancy Causing Major Family Drama?

Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, February 25, 2021
Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, and Chandler Powell smile together
(Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Bindi Irwin is famously close to her family. She regularly posts sweet photos and messages to Instagram of her mother and brothers.

Despite that, tabloids frequently report that drama is ripping the family apart. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Irwin infighting.

Terri Irwin’s Fight For Steve’s Millions

According to Woman’s Day, The Australia Zoo was “in chaos” over “the fight for Steve’s millions.” As Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell began “preparing for their daughter’s future,” they started making “trust funds and wills.” This caused Terri Irwin to realize that “they are sitting on a gold mine.” This is where the drama in this story came to an abrupt halt, as this blatant bait-and-switch went on to explain how Terri realized her children “are old enough now to have some form of control.” Since there was no actual fight, this was an easy story to debunk.

No Ring, No Marriage?

According to New Idea, “Bindi and Chan are getting their first taste of the real side of wedded bliss. They’ve been together as kids for a long time, but the reality of impending parenthood is setting in, and it’s intimidating at any age let alone the fact that Bindi’s only 22.” This story of marital drama came about after Irwin was spotted without her wedding ring on. That hardly constitutes “trouble in paradise,” for there could be loads of reasons, including her pregnancy, that Bindi wouldn’t wear her ring. The couple is obviously still together, so this story was just grasping at straws.

Robert Irwin Is Living Recklessly

Robert Irwin posted a short video on Instagram of himself feeding a feisty crocodile. OK! claimed that this story had Bindi “worried sick that his wildlife encounters are getting too close to comfort.” A supposed insider said, “Bindi thinks he’s taking too many risks.” What the tabloid called a “daredevil stunt” was really just him feeding an animal. Gossip Cop pointed out that Bindi once said, “We really do try every day to make him proud and follow in his footsteps.” Since this is a case of following Steve, we busted the story.

Bindi Irwin Is Jealous Of Robert’s Popularity

Woman’s Day claimed that Bindi was “jealous” of the success of her little brother, Robert Irwin. She felt he was “being groomed as the face of the iconic family.” The Dancing with the Stars winner “is all smiles when the cameras are rolling, but behind closed doors, she’s a little bit of a diva,” a source said. Robert Irwin is 16 years old and is not trying to leverage the Australia Zoo into any form of Hollywood venture. The siblings are close and show up on each other’s Instagrams all the time. Why would Bindi promote her brother if she resented his popularity? None of this added up, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

