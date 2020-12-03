Bindi Irwin's Marriage In Trouble After She Was Spotted Without Ring On?

Here's The Truth

Gossip Cop doesn’t believe any of this to be remotely true. For starters, it’s a bit of a stretch to assume Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are having issues because someone may have seen the Australian television personality not wearing her ring. We can’t count how many times tabloids asserted there was “trouble in paradise” between a couple all due to someone being seen without a ring. That doesn't even include all of the rumors we've debunked about the couple's relationship before. The magazine even notes that pregnancy could’ve been a reason why Irwin didn’t wear her wedding band, not to mention the dubious source backtracking on their statements by saying the couple should be fine at the last second.