Bindi Irwin's Marriage In Trouble After She Was Spotted Without Ring On?

Bindi Irwin had a pretty blessed year despite the current pandemic. In March, the young conservationist married Chandler Powell, and the couple is expecting their first child together. But a tabloid is reporting there may be trouble in paradise for the young lovebirds. Since the pair are still newlyweds, Gossip Cop finds the account suspicious, which is why we’re investigating the piece.
According to New Idea, the newlywed sheen is fading for Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell after Irwin was spotted without her wedding ring. An insider reveals that the “real side” of married life is setting in for the young spouses. “Bindi and Chan are getting their first taste of the real side of wedded bliss. They’ve been together as kids for a long time, but the reality of impending parenthood is setting in, and it’s intimidating at any age let alone the fact that Bindi’s only 22,” says the source.
The magazine notes that following months of whirlwind celebrations, the reality of what’s ahead for the pair is hitting them hard. “The bickering out of pure exhaustion must feel monumental to them,” the insider states. The source further reveals that Powell feeling homesick is also adding to the stress, and the couple is believed to be “on tenterhooks.” As evidence, they point to Irwin ditching her ring. “Bindi’s been seen around the zoo not wearing her wedding ring a couple of times now, and at first, everyone assumed it was because she might be feeling a bit puffy,” the insider claims.
The anonymous insider adds that there are now “whispers” of trouble in paradise since Irwin's ringless outings. The magazine suggests that this could be the zookeeper's way of showing her unhappiness. Yet whoever this unnamed source is switched its tone by maintaining that Powell and Irwin “will be fine," though because of how young the couple is, it could feel like “everything’s falling apart.”
Gossip Cop doesn’t believe any of this to be remotely true. For starters, it’s a bit of a stretch to assume Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are having issues because someone may have seen the Australian television personality not wearing her ring. We can’t count how many times tabloids asserted there was “trouble in paradise” between a couple all due to someone being seen without a ring. That doesn't even include all of the rumors we've debunked about the couple's relationship before. The magazine even notes that pregnancy could’ve been a reason why Irwin didn’t wear her wedding band, not to mention the dubious source backtracking on their statements by saying the couple should be fine at the last second.
And if you want more evidence all is well between Irwin and Powell, the conservationist used pictures from her wedding to honor her brother, Robert, for his birthday on Instagram. Gossip Cop doubts Irwin would do this if she’s unhappy in her marriage. Additionally, New Idea isn’t the most trustworthy outlet.
In July, Gossip Cop corrected a report from the publication that asserted Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were relocating to the United States. Months later, we busted the outlet for claiming Irwin was expecting quadruplets. Given that she's stayed in Australia and confirmed that she's not expecting four babies, it’s safe to assume the tabloid doesn’t have any insight into Irwin, her marriage, or her life in general.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
