Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Escape Australia?

Is Bindi Irwin‘s husband Chandler Powell becoming unbearably homesick for his life in the United States? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chandler Powell Growing ‘Increasingly Unsettled’?

According to a recent edition of New Idea, Chandler Powell is not as cheerful as he seems. Powell and his wife Bindi Irwin just welcomed their first child together, and as the tabloid puts it, he “should be on cloud nine.” But sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The new dad was seen looking stressed while running errands, leading the publication to wonder what’s wrong.

The tabloid consulted an inside source on the matter who explained, “Being separated from his family for more than a year is wearing thin.” The Florida native reportedly hasn’t seen his family since they visited Australia in January 2020. “FaceTimes aren’t enough, and he is pining for a hug from his parents and frets about how much of Grace’s life they’re missing out on,” the source laments.

In the time Powell’s been separated from the rest of his family, he’s gotten married and welcomed his daughter into the world. He also regrettably missed the birth of his niece. Finally, the tabloid points to a recent Instagram post of Powell’s. On Mother’s Day, Powell shared a portrait he and Irwin commissioned that pictured his family with Irwin and their baby daughter. In the caption, he thanked the artist, “The Monkey Brush,” for “bringing them all together.”

Chandler Powell ‘In Crisis’?

So, is it true that Powell is desperate to see his family again? Probably, but the reality is likely less dramatic than the tabloid paints it. Surely, Powell misses his family and wants to introduce his daughter to them in person. That being said, a snapshot of the wakeboarder driving alone doesn’t automatically mean he’s planning his escape from Australia.

Also, the tabloid absurdly implies that the new dad is lying about being happy on his social media. It’s possible to be happy about having your first child and miss your family at the same time. It’s clear Powell knows the best option for his family and new daughter is to keep their distance until it’s safe to travel.

Lastly, the portrait the tabloid mentioned wasn’t the only one Irwin and Powell commissioned. The couple also had one made of the new parents with Irwin’s family, including her late father Steve Irwin. While the Irwin family surely misses Steve and wishes he could have met his new granddaughter, the tabloid isn’t accusing Bindi Irwin of being “in crisis.” Clearly, the tabloid invented a story out of an otherwise mundane shot of Powell not smiling.

The Tabloid On The Irwin Family

Besides, it’s obvious New Idea has it out for Bindi Irwin and her family. This is the same tabloid that falsely reported Irwin was having quadruplets. Then the magazine insisted that Irwin and Powell’s marriage was in trouble after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Finally, the publication alleged earlier this year that Irwin was “at war” with her in-laws. Obviously, the tabloid has no real insight into the Irwin family.

