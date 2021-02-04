Bindi Irwin Worried Brother Robert Taking Too Many Risks Like Her Father?

Is Bindi Irwin worried that her brother Robert Irwin is behaving too recklessly? One tabloid claims she’s worried he could end up like their late father Steve Irwin. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Bindi is “worried sick that [Robert’s] wildlife encounters are getting too close for comfort.” Robert recently had a “terrifying brush with a giant crocodile that almost bit off his arm.” An insider says “Bindi thinks he’s taking too many risks.”
Bindi is supposedly worried that Robert is “acting way too reckless in order to generate publicity.” A source says Robert “gets a thrill” from these wildlife stunts, “and Bindi fears Robert could meet a similar fate” to their father Steve. The article concludes by saying, “Robert just thinks Bindi is overreacting and being bossy.”
This tabloid says this incident was a “Daredevil stunt” and characterizes Robert as a thrillseeker. Robert was trying to feed a crocodile when this happened, so it’s not like he’s actively trying to put his life in danger. Bindi Irwin has continued to talk about the effect her father’s life has on her. She said:
I sure hope dad would be proud. We really do try every day to make him proud and follow in his footsteps. I hope that somewhere he’s out there going, ‘Yes! You did good!’
The continuing work at the Australia Zoo, and by extension Robert feeding the crocodiles, is firmly following in their father’s footsteps. This was definitely a scary moment for Robert and likely the Irwin family, but the characterization presented by OK! is completely inaccurate and not at all indicative of how the family feels, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.
Bindi is constantly subjected to bogus coverage from this tabloid. It claimed she and Chandler Powell saw their unborn child as a potential “cash cow” and apparently planned on exploiting it for millions. This tabloid is actively exploiting the death of Steve Irwin in this recent Robert story, so it’s really trashy to say the real exploiters are the Irwin’s themselves.
We also busted its story that Bindi and Chandler Powell were moving to America, for their careers are firmly rooted in Australia. In November, OK! claimed Bindi had been placed on bed rest. She hadn’t. So this is clearly not a valid source when it comes to Irwin news.
Robert’s brush with the crocodile, while terrifying, is just a part of the job. The Irwin children are following in their father’s footsteps, and are continuing his legacy of conservationism and environmentalism. This story is just trying to exploit Steve’s tragic death for profit and should therefore be disregarded.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
