Bindi Irwin Secretly Gave Birth?

In the latest gossip, Bindi Irwin and her beau Chandler Powell secretly already had their baby. A hilarious tabloid claims a photograph of the two along with Irwin’s mom Terri and younger brother Robert reveal why. Crikey! Gossip Cop is eager to exam this comical report.

Bindi Already Had Baby

While the country of Australia and fans around the world wait to welcome Bindi Irwin’s little girl, New Idea is spreading claims that the TV personality and zookeeper already had her baby. Irwin and Powell married in March of last year and announced their pregnancy four months later in August.

Irwin shared a ‘bump update’ photo on her popular Instagram on March 16th captioned, “Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive,” according to the article. This photo sure stirred some skepticism in dedicated fans!

Repeat Outfit Outs the Secret

The tabloid exclaims that some eagle-eyed fans believed the photo was actually taken a month ago. Why would they think this?

Well, the photo shows Powell wearing the same exact outfit, down to his socks and wristwatch, as he was in a photo that emerged the prior month in February. Apparently, this caused fans to suggest the new family was waiting to announce the birth for a TV special on their hit show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Crikey! Here’s The Real Story

Honestly, it’s humorous that this story even needs busting. While it’s plausible to think the conservationist couple would wait to announce their baby girl’s birth until the story featured on their TV show, the evidence for the tabloid’s premise is laughable. Powell works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland and wears the same uniform every day. In fact, in many if not most of his photos, he’s wearing the same uniform in question, socks and wristwatch included. Plus, he probably has more than one pair of black socks.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time tabloids have twisted the truth about the Irwins. Gossip Cop corrected another story run by New Idea in July of last year, claiming the newlyweds were relocating to America to be closer to the beau’s family after Irwin shared a photo of them visiting Powell’s family a year prior. The magazine sure does have a propensity to contort Instagram pictures!

This Tabloid Tells A Lot Of Tall Tales About The Irwins

Gossip Cop also busted a Woman’s Day article suggesting the couple moved up their wedding date because they were already pregnant. While they did accelerate the date of their wedding, it wasn’t coincidental that they tied the knot the day before the Australian federal government imposed a limit of five people at weddings due to the pandemic. If Irwin was pregnant last March, we probably would’ve seen “wildlife warrior” by now considering how active and open Irwin is on her Instagram.

We’re all eager to see the new baby girl, but a husband wearing the same uniform, even including socks and a wristwatch, hardly means she’s already here. Major props to the tabloid for attempting this bizarre logic though!

