Bindi Irwin Rumored To Be Having Twins

The tabloid’s source adds the television personality’s late father, Steve Irwin, has been on her mind lately and she’s taking time to find ways to honor him. The insider goes on to state Irwin may name the baby, “Steve Christopher” if it’s a boy or “Stevie Sue” should she have a girl. “Bindi is the first to admit she’s a little nervous and there’s a lot to do before the baby arrives but with her family by her side, she knows it will be ok,” says the outlet’s informant. The article ends with the source disclosing Irwin is already fantasizing about bringing her child or children "on croc trips" as her father did with her.