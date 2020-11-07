Report: Bindi Irwin Put On Bed Rest During Pregnancy

As Bindi Irwin continues to enjoy her pregnancy, the gossip media is going nuts with dramatic stories. One tabloid reports that her health is at risk as her family feuds amongst themselves. Gossip Cop investigates.
OK!’s cover story this week opens up about some “baby drama just days before delivery.” An insider tells the tabloid that Terri Irwin, Bindi’s mother, is “at war” with the rest of the family. Bindi is allegedly "broken-hearted over all the tension” between Terri and her extended family, and it's making it “hard for Bindi to get excited about baby things.”
A more pressing issue is “how fatigued she’s been feeling,” the insider reports, and the cover says that she’s been “put on bed rest.” Bindi is reportedly a workaholic who “can’t even sit still for five minutes,” and now everyone is “telling her not to worry about anything and just relax.” The health sacres and family drama are supposedly taking their toll on Irwin, as the tabloid says she “cries herself to sleep.”
Irwin is very active on social media, and she posts photographs with her family all the time. Here’s her most recent post from just a few days ago.
Clearly she’s not on bed rest if she’s out and about. Irwin is very transparent with her followers, so it would be rather out of character to keep a health scare like this secret. Irwin is still months away from delivery, and she doesn't seem to be slowed down at all by her pregnancy.
This tabloid pegs Terri Irwin as the root of so much trouble in the article, but she and Bindi are very close. The Irwin family is generally pretty wholesome, which makes this whole story even less believable. Here’s a recent Instagram post of Bindi praising her mother.
Since the health scare is bogus, and the family drama manufactured, Gossip Cop is busting this story. Plus, Irwin and her camp say, “This story is completely false.”
This is an outrageous story about the Irwin clan, but it’s hardly the first one we've looked into. The same magazine claimed last summer that Irwin and Chandler Powell were preparing for a second wedding in America, but two remain based in Australia. Then it claimed she was having twins, but it was wrong again, as she’s having one baby girl.
As for this so-called “family war” narrative, OK! recently said Bindi’s mother Terri was prepared to spend $1 million on a baby shower as some kind of “peace offering.” There was no explanation of how she got to such an astronomical total, and Bindi has never had anything negative to say about her mother. This bed rest story is a confounding mess of misinformation, but Gossip Cop can safely say it is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.