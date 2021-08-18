Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Baby Boy Months After Giving Birth To Daughter?

Is Bindi Irwin pregnant with her second child? One tabloid claims the new mom is expanding her brood. Gossip Cop investigates.

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Expecting Baby Boy?

This week, New Idea reports Bindi Irwin pregnant again after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, only five months ago. The magazine boasts “exclusive photos” showing Irwin cradling her stomach, leading its insiders to believe the 23-year-old conservationist is expecting a sibling for Grace. The outlet asserts both Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are hoping it will be a boy.

An inside source dishes, “Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait.” The insider adds that the couple already has the perfect name for a boy. “Bindi’s always said that she’d name her first son Steve after her dad,” the source reveals. The magazine insists the couple is overjoyed by the news.

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Revel In ‘Baby Joy’?

So, is it true Irwin and Powell have a baby boy on the way? We seriously doubt it. While the couple dotes on their daughter (which is obvious from a quick glance at Irwin’s Instagram), there’s nothing to suggest the couple is in any rush to have another child. This entire article relies on a photo of Irwin crossing her arms over her stomach. It’s important to note that Irwin isn’t even cradling her stomach as the article implies, but even if she were cradling her stomach, one photo doesn’t equal a pregnancy.

Furthermore, the article is a bit of a bait-and-switch. The title exclaims “Bindi’s Baby Joy” followed by a subheading that reads “It’s A Boy!” But the actual story only says that Irwin could be pregnant. And, sure, anything is possible. But it’s obvious the outlet aimed to mislead its readers by making it seem like a baby was definitely on the way.

And finally, Gossip Cop busted a nearly identical story from Woman’s Day just last month. The story included quotes from alleged insiders that are just a bit too familiar like, “Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go that they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait,” and, “Bindi always said if she has a son, she would name him Steve.” It seems this story was just a copycat of another tabloid’s, proving it didn’t have any kind of “exclusive” insight into the family.

The Tabloid On The Irwin Family

It’s no surprise New Idea would publish such an inaccurate story about the Irwin family. The publication has been busted for lying about the Irwins more times than we can count. Back in April, the tabloid alleged Bindi was clashing with her mother, Terri Irwin, and regretted not moving out when she had the chance. Then the outlet claimed Powell was desperately trying to escape Australia. The magazine even claimed Terri was “at war” with Chris Hemsworth over a nature documentary. Obviously, the tabloid has no real insight into the Irwin family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Terri Irwin ‘Heartbroken’ Over Russell Crowe’s New Romance?

Wait, Just How Bad Was Russell Crowe On The Set Of ‘Gladiator’? New Rumors Call Him A ‘Nightmare’

Russell Crowe’s Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like Their Famous Dad