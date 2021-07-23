Bindi Irwin ‘Pregnant Again’ Months After Welcoming Her First Child?

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, just welcomed baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March. Could baby number two be on the way? That’s what one tabloid claimed in its latest issue. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Irwin Pregnant With A Second Child?

After Irwin announced a temporary break from social media, Woman’s Day used its cover story this week to reveal that she and Chandler are expecting their second child fourth months after delivering their first one. “Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go that they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait,” an inside source tells the outlet before adding that the couple is and “thrilled” and “walking on air.”

“She’s so happy,” the source continues, noting that Australia might not be the place Irwin raises her kids. “Bindi has had this yearning to live in Oregon for a few years. It’s quiet, peaceful, no one would bother her there and she could live a normal life. She has two aunts and an uncle in Oregon, and her mom grew up there and has taken them there since they were little. Bindi can’t believe she didn’t come up with the idea before.”

Moving To The States?

The source explains that moving to the U.S. would benefit Powell’s side of the family. “It has the added benefit of only being a coast-to-coast flight for Chandler’s parents who deserve to know Grace. Chandler wants his daughter to have dual citizenship and living in America would help that along. It ticks a lot of boxes.”

As for the second child, the outlet is convinced she’s having a boy. “With Grace, she was a little more tired and was craving sweets instead of savory,” the source said before bringing up Irwin’s father. “Bindi always said if she has a son, she would name him Steve. Chandler understands how much this means to her, and he’s very proud to honor the beloved conservationist’s namesake and carry on the legacy.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Bindi Irwin made it clear in her announcement that she is taking this social media break for herself. “I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” she wrote on Instagram. The post is now deleted and Irwin has been sharing other posts from her life.

The tabloids should take her at her word and not drum up gossip about a second kid. Gossip Cop can bet that when outlets start speculating that she’s pregnant based on photos, it’s most likely baby weight from her first pregnancy, a very natural and normal thing to have. It’s worth noting that the couple both work at the Australia Zoo and it’s unlikely they will change that anytime soon.

Not A New Story

Woman’s Day has a history of being wrong about the Irwins. It published a story while Bindi was pregnant saying she was fighting with mom Terri over her parenting suggestions. Of course, this was around the same time the outlet accused Terri of throwing her daughter a $1 million baby shower. Before long, the family was back on the cover, this time apparently arguing over Steve’s millions. Clearly, the outlet doesn’t exactly know what’s going on with the family.

