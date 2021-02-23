Bindi Irwin Posts Heartwarming Throwback Pic Of Dad Steve Irwin

It’s no surprise that Bindi Irwin has been thinking about family a lot lately. The conservationist is expecting her first child with her husband Chandler Powell. Yesterday marked the birthday of her own father, the late Steve Irwin, and Bindi shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the late Crocodile Hunter.

Bindi, 22, posted the sweet black-and-white photo of her dad and her grandmother, noting that the two shared the same birthday of February 22. The picture even includes Steve lovingly grinning at an adorably uninterested baby Irwin.

This September will mark the 15th anniversary of the shocking death of Steve Irwin. The iconic conservationist’s accomplishments, however, have lived on and continued to influence the world for the better. Thankfully, his family has done an incredible job furthering his legacy and his conservation efforts.

Bindi Irwin is due sometime next month, and the baby will be the first grandchild for Terri Irwin. Though the Irwins haven’t yet revealed what they plan on naming the baby girl, all that really matters is a safe delivery and a healthy baby. Regardless of what name they go with, we’re sure Steve would be proud.

Bindi married wakeboarder Chandler Powell last year, and the couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary at the end of March. Since their wedding, Powell’s joined his wife and her family at the Australia Zoo. The Irwins and their efforts are documented on the Discovery+ show Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which just began its third season. The latest episodes cover Bindi and Powell’s rushed wedding and busy honeymoon.

