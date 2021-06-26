Bindi Irwin Moving ‘$250 Million’ Irwin Empire To US?

In the year since Bindi Irwin got married, she has worked at the Australia Zoo and had a baby. Did her plan include moving to America? One tabloid reported that Irwin and husband Chandler Powell were having a second wedding in the states and planned to stay there for good once the festivities were over. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see which continent Irwin currently calls home.

Taking Over The Family Business In The US?

This time last year, OK! claimed that Irwin was moving to the U.S. to take over the “$250 million family empire.” This sudden literal move allegedly included a “sit down for a no-holds-barred interview” where she would discuss getting married to dealing with her father’s untimely death.

The interview would kick off a career shift for Irwin, according to an unnamed insider. The source told the publication that “Bindi’s always dreamed of living in L.A. and starting a production company.” What kinds of entertainment Irwin was planning on producing was not specified.

What was clarified was the couple’s supposed desire for a second wedding. According to the same source, the wedding was to take place in California and Russel Crowe would walk her down the aisle, opposed to her brother Robert, who did it the first time. No other reason was given for the second wedding.

Holes In Their Stories

There are other details that didn’t add up with the magazine’s story. How would moving to the United States allow Bindi Irwin to “take over the family empire?” Their zoo is in Australia where their television show is filmed. If the tabloid claimed Irwin was moving across the world to expand their empire or establish a zoo in another country, that would make sense but to allege that someone would move in order to acquire something that they already had access to makes no sense. Gossip Cop pointed all this out in the original story.

Since the article was published, the Irwins have stayed in Australia and Bindi had baby Grace in March. That hasn’t stopped OK! from drumming up lies about the couple. The same magazine reported last August that Irwin was having twins with no evidence (besides shady anonymous sources) to back their story up. Irwin was apparently on bed rest late last fall, even though there is photographic evidence of her walking around. Another article from November said the couple wanted to “cash in” on their pregnancy and planned to use first interviews and photos of their child as a money grab. As always, they were wrong, like Gossip Cop knew they would be.

