Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant! ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior Due 2021,’ But That Doesn’t Mean The Tabloids Were Correct

Ok, so, maybe the tabloid did have a “source” that seemed to believe Irwin was “different,” but we’re guessing it was more likely just another wild guess on the part of the gossip magazine. Looking at the timeline again, Irwin would have been, at most, two months pregnant and would almost certainly not have been showing, so how in the world something notice the size of her clothes? We’ll give the outlet credit for a good guess, but not for reliable reporting. After all, the publication’s track record is not very reliable.