 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin Having Second Wedding In United States?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, July 7, 2021
Bindi Irwin in a khaki shirt
(Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

Are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell planning a secret second wedding ceremony in the United States? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Plan Second Wedding In Oregon?

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell felt their first wedding “wasn’t enough,” and they were planning a lavish additional ceremony in the states. The couple reportedly had to make several cutbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic and weren’t satisfied with the end result. The outlet asserted the couple was headed to Oregon for a redo, but they weren’t only in the country for the festivities.

The publication explained that Irwin and Chandler are actually looking to relocate to the United States and their second wedding would be just the beginning of that journey. An inside source explained to the tabloid, “It would be no surprise if they’re using their second wedding to test the waters of American TV and magazine deals over here,” adding, “Bindi has always dreamed of living in the States and to build her own production company.”

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Move To America?

So, are Irwin and Powell still planning their American wedding? The concept of the young couple making the trek to the States isn’t unbelievable since Powell is originally from the U.S. and the rest of his family still resides there. That being said, the publication didn’t offer up any credible evidence for the alleged move. It’s unclear why they’d choose Oregon instead of Powell’s home state of Florida or even California. Furthermore, the “insider” quotes were nearly identical to a similar story from OK! Gossip Cop had debunked shortly before this one.

In the year since these stories were published, no other reputable sources have corroborated the story. But it hasn’t been radio silence on the couple. In fact, Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child together, a girl named Grace Warrior. The young family seems to have settled into their Australian home, and Irwin remains an integral part of the Australian Zoo. Over a year has passed since their wedding, and while anything’s possible, it doesn’t look like they’re planning any secret ceremonies or international moves.

The Tabloid On Bindi Irwin

This is far from the first time Woman’s Day has gotten it wrong about the Irwin family. Back in 2019, the outlet alleged that Irwin threatened to call off her wedding to Powell. Then, the tabloid reported Irwin and her mother, Terri Irwin, were fighting over money. And more recently, the publication claimed that Irwin was jealous of her brother Robert Irwin’s popularity. It’s obvious the magazine often tries to stir up drama in the Irwin family.

