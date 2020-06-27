Bindi Irwin Having Second Wedding And Moving To America?

Irwin and Powell haven't publicly laid out all their future plans as husband and wife for us, but there’s a lot here that Gossip Cop was pretty suspicious about. First of all, the source knows enough about this supposed second wedding to claim that Irwin wants to have family friend Russell Crowe walk her down the aisle, but can’t even explain why they’re holding a second wedding at all. Second, Irwin has stated that their original wedding location was on the African Savanna feature at the family's zoo, so if they were going to have another ceremony it would probably be there, not in California.