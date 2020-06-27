Bindi Irwin Having Second Wedding And Moving To America?

Is Bindi Irwin having a second wedding and moving to the U.S.? One tabloid this week seems to think so. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can explain the situation.
The latest issue of OK! alleges that the daughter of celebrated environmentalist Steve Irwin is moving to America to take over the “$250m family empire.” Bindi Irwin is also allegedly planning to “sit down for a no-holds-barred interview” in which she’ll discuss everything from her new marriage to her “anguish over Steve’s passing in 2006.” Irwin and Powell got married earlier this spring in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in the midst of the country’s lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Apparently, that first ceremony wasn’t enough for them, as a shady “source” alleges that the newlyweds are already planning a second wedding in California and even moving there for a while. “Bindi’s always dreamed of living in L.A. and starting a production company,” the source continues. In this supposed tell-all interview, Irwin will allegedly go into detail about her plans to start a family with Powell “sooner rather than later,” according to the suspicious tipster.
Irwin and Powell haven't publicly laid out all their future plans as husband and wife for us, but there’s a lot here that Gossip Cop was pretty suspicious about. First of all, the source knows enough about this supposed second wedding to claim that Irwin wants to have family friend Russell Crowe walk her down the aisle, but can’t even explain why they’re holding a second wedding at all. Second, Irwin has stated that their original wedding location was on the African Savanna feature at the family's zoo, so if they were going to have another ceremony it would probably be there, not in California.
Third, while Steve Irwin’s work was popular in America he was mostly based in Australia, so there’s no reason for Bindi to move to California to take over his “empire.” She’s also very busy with work at the Australia Zoo, which only recently reopened to the public. And she, Powell, and the rest of her family are the stars of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, a reality show about their life at the zoo. She’s got a lot on her plate for someone who’s supposedly picking up and moving to California to start a production company.
This wasn’t the first time this tabloid tried to push phony claims about the reality star’s wedding. Last year, the tabloid tried to claim that she and Powell had already gotten married by June 2019. Somehow, 200 guests attended the “secret” wedding at the Australia Zoo, including Australian A-listers Russell Crowe and Chris and Liam Hemsworth. Of course, as you can guess, that was false: Irwin and Powell wouldn’t get married until this March.
Meanwhile, OK!’s sister publication the National Enquirer wrote in November that the couple had delayed their wedding because “family drama threatens to upend the family’s happiness.” Specifically, the publication pointed to Steve’s father, Bob, who is estranged from the family. Additionally, Bindi’s mother Terri had allegedly “taken over” every aspect of the wedding.
Gossip Cop dismissed this story as well: Bindi Irwin had recently posted a picture of Powell to Instagram with the caption, “I can’t wait to marry this guy.” Powell also explained in an interview that his then-fiancée (not Terri) was busy planning out the finer details of her wedding at the time. Their wedding date might not have gone forward as planned, but the situation was absolutely nothing like what these outlets had pictured.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.