Bindi Irwin Having A Boy? We're Not So Sure

Earlier this week, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell revealed the first sonogram photo of their baby. It’s all very wholesome. One tabloid claims to exclusively know the gender of the baby. Gossip Cop investigates.
In an exclusive reveal, Star claims Irwin and Powell are having a baby boy. An insider tells the publication, “Bindi was hoping the baby would be a boy so they could name him Steve” after her late father. A friend says, “Bindi can feel her dad smiling down on them.”
The article says the couple “are going back and forth on plans for a home birth.” The article certainly gets one fact correct, which is that “they’ll raise their baby at the Australia Zoo.” Given how involved the Irwin family is, and statements that the baby will be raised to appreciate wildlife and nature, the child will be warmly raised at the Zoo, just as Irwin was.
At this point, the only people who would absolutely know for sure what gender the baby is, if indeed anyone knows at all, it would be Irwin, Powell, the doctor, and perhaps some very close family or friends. Who out of these people is going to talk to the tabloid? It’s such a tight circle of trust that Gossip Cop finds this report hard to believe.
As for the name, Bindi has spoken publicly about the love and grief she feels towards her father. She told GMA “you can feel Dad’s spirit in everything we do.” She wants to expand upon her father’s legacy. This being said, she’s not publicly indicated that the baby will be named Steve. Perhaps the baby will, perhaps it will not, but it is too early to speculate. It’s also a little grimy to bring up her father’s grizzly death in a story, as Star does here, about a baby announcement.
It’s worth noting too that the tabloids are hedging their bets on this one. Here, Star says it will be a boy. OK!, a sister-publication, say she’s having twins. You can expect another tabloid to say it’s a girl just to cover all the bases. Until Irwin and Powell make an official announcement, all other stories will only be speculation.
Part of the reason we’re so wary of this story is Star’s reputation when it comes to baby-related announcements. Amal Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Jordyn Woods, Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra, and Kate Middleton were all once called pregnant by the tabloid only for babies to never come. We’ll add bogus adoption rumors about Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow to the list too. This Irwin claim is a little different, Irwin is definitely pregnant, so the tabloid has a 50/50 chance of getting the story right. If it does, though, it’ll likely be purely coincidental.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.