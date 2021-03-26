Bindi Irwin Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Named In Tribute To The Late Steve Irwin [See The Pic]

The Irwins have welcomed a new wildlife warrior to their family. Bindi Irwin safely delivered her first child, a daughter, today. The family announced that earlier today that Grace Warrior Irwin Powell arrived in the world. The baby is partially named after Bindi Irwin’s great-grandmother, as well as members of Powell’s family. The wildlife warrior also carries the middle names of Warrior Irwin in a sweet tribute to Steve Irwin. The newest member of the Irwin family also arrived with impeccable timing on her parents’ first wedding anniversary.

Say Hello To Baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell!

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell” the caption read. “Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, wed in March 2020 after getting engaged in July 2019. In August 2020, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child, which they later found out was a girl. Of course, the couple was ecstatic when they first announced the news.

Bindi Irwin’s pregnancy has been the target for a number of tabloids and rumors, even just after she publicly announced it. In December, New Idea argued that the seriousness of pregnancy was causing some relationship problems for the married couple after Bindi was seen without her wedding ring. Months later, it’s obvious that the story was bogus, especially given the fact that it’s not all that rare for a pregnant woman to take off her ring. New Idea was also responsible for a laughable article about Bindi Irwin sharing the first pictures of the baby…in January. Unsurprisingly, the only source for those photos is the Irwin family themselves.

Back in February, OK! said that Bindi and her husband were squabbling with her mother, Terri, over the possibility of filming the birth. Now that the baby’s actually here, that imaginary argument seems even sillier. The Irwins have stayed away from drama and controversy, so it’s a little bizarre how frequently they get dragged into tabloid gossip.

With their newest wildlife warrior, however, they’ve got far more important things to focus on than these tabloids’ trashy attempts at capitalizing on their popularity. Gossip Cop wishes the Irwins and the proud new parents well.

